More advisers switching practices

Nearly 1700 financial advisers jumped from one practice to another in the year to August, Rainmaker's adviser movements pipeline shows.

The newly launched database found 1689 advisers moved from one employer to another, while the month to August saw 86 switch practices.

Year-to-date August figures show that there were 19,096 practising advisers.

The adviser movements pipeline shows the movement of financial advisers across AFS licences (AFSLs) and financial advice practices using the ASIC Financial Advisers Register.

"With adviser numbers fluctuating by around 7000, over 25%, in the past three years, the adviser movements pipeline will enable us to provide even more up-to-date financial advice research," Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

"With regulation impacting the advice landscape significantly, it's important for us to keep on top of the trajectory of the industry and ultimately assess the impact it will have on Australians seeking financial advice."

Almost 9000 advisers have exited the industry since 2018, approximately a 30% decline. On a year-on-year basis, the numbers have dwindled 10%.

"The larger AFSLs are seeing the biggest reduction in their adviser numbers. The number of advisers representing AFSLs with one or two advisers actually increased by 0.6% in the last calendar year and AFSLs with three to 10 advisers only decreased by 3.9%," Dunnin said.