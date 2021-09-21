NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

More advisers switching practices

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   12:33PM

Nearly 1700 financial advisers jumped from one practice to another in the year to August, Rainmaker's adviser movements pipeline shows.

The newly launched database found 1689 advisers moved from one employer to another, while the month to August saw 86 switch practices.

Year-to-date August figures show that there were 19,096 practising advisers.

The adviser movements pipeline shows the movement of financial advisers across AFS licences (AFSLs) and financial advice practices using the ASIC Financial Advisers Register.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"With adviser numbers fluctuating by around 7000, over 25%, in the past three years, the adviser movements pipeline will enable us to provide even more up-to-date financial advice research," Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said.

"With regulation impacting the advice landscape significantly, it's important for us to keep on top of the trajectory of the industry and ultimately assess the impact it will have on Australians seeking financial advice."

Almost 9000 advisers have exited the industry since 2018, approximately a 30% decline. On a year-on-year basis, the numbers have dwindled 10%.

"The larger AFSLs are seeing the biggest reduction in their adviser numbers. The number of advisers representing AFSLs with one or two advisers actually increased by 0.6% in the last calendar year and AFSLs with three to 10 advisers only decreased by 3.9%," Dunnin said.

Read more: Alex DunninRainmaker InformationASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Gauging the Future Fund's MySuper potential
ASIC worried about finfluencers
FSC suggests CSLR improvements
Former adviser banned after super theft
ASIC prepares advisers for DDO
Criminal charges filed against CBA
ASIC provides licensing update
Former Vocus chair charged with insider trading
ASIC urged to act on common ownership
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.