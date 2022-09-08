Montgomery, Aura Group launch new income fund

Montgomery Investment Management unveiled the second fund to come out of its partnership with Aura Group, the Aura Core Income Fund.

The fund is an open-ended, Australian-registered managed investment scheme with a minimum investment of $25,000, offering clients exposure to the private debt investments.

Its objective is to preserve capital and provide stable monthly income and portfolio diversification through exposure to a pool of Australian private debt assets including asset backed SME loans.

The fund tracks the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate and aims to return 3.5%-5.5% above it, net of fees and costs. Currently, the cash rate is 2.35%, equating to a current target return of 5.85%-7.85%.

"I am delighted Montgomery Investment Management can now offer a high-quality income solution for our retail clients and investors in partnership with Aura Credit Holdings working with Brett Craig, the portfolio manager," Montgomery chair Roger Montgomery said.

"By lending to small and medium enterprises through loan originators, the focus on income has produced an enviable track record for the Aura High Yield SME Fund for wholesale clients. Now, we can offer the Aura Core Income Fund to our retail clients."

He added: "The low yields that we have experienced over the last decade from fixed interest and term deposit products have seen many investors seek superior risk-adjusted returns that can be found from non-bank lenders."

"I am delighted that the Aura Core Income Fund provides our retail clients with a fund

that aims to provide stable income from the credit asset class and the investment expertise

behind the highly successful wholesale-only Aura High Yield SME Fund."

The first units in the fund are intended to be issued on October 4, with performance expected to be reported in November.

Montgomery and Aura Group signed a distribution partnership in May.