Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Montgomery, Aura Group launch new income fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   12:50PM

Montgomery Investment Management unveiled the second fund to come out of its partnership with Aura Group, the Aura Core Income Fund.

The fund is an open-ended, Australian-registered managed investment scheme with a minimum investment of $25,000, offering clients exposure to the private debt investments.

Its objective is to preserve capital and provide stable monthly income and portfolio diversification through exposure to a pool of Australian private debt assets including asset backed SME loans.

The fund tracks the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate and aims to return 3.5%-5.5% above it, net of fees and costs. Currently, the cash rate is 2.35%, equating to a current target return of 5.85%-7.85%.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"I am delighted Montgomery Investment Management can now offer a high-quality income solution for our retail clients and investors in partnership with Aura Credit Holdings working with Brett Craig, the portfolio manager," Montgomery chair Roger Montgomery said.

"By lending to small and medium enterprises through loan originators, the focus on income has produced an enviable track record for the Aura High Yield SME Fund for wholesale clients. Now, we can offer the Aura Core Income Fund to our retail clients."

He added: "The low yields that we have experienced over the last decade from fixed interest and term deposit products have seen many investors seek superior risk-adjusted returns that can be found from non-bank lenders."

"I am delighted that the Aura Core Income Fund provides our retail clients with a fund

that aims to provide stable income from the credit asset class and the investment expertise

behind the highly successful wholesale-only Aura High Yield SME Fund."

The first units in the fund are intended to be issued on October 4, with performance expected to be reported in November.

Montgomery and Aura Group signed a distribution partnership in May.

Read more: Aura GroupMontgomery Investment ManagementBrett CraigRoger Montgomery
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Eagle team to join Montgomery IM
Aura, Montgomery ink distribution deal
Montgomery adds to global strategy
Somers acquires 15% stake in Aura Group
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
Montgomery launches two global strategies
Aura hires executive from Challenger
Montgomery to launch small company fund
Montgomery bolsters distribution
Super startup taps new investors

Editor's Choice

Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Aware Super has launched its real estate arm and intends to hold $7 billion in assets within five years.

UniSuper appoints ESG manager

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:47AM
UniSuper has appointed Jodie Barns as ESG manager.

Climate skills development needed: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insights from the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures has seen 63% of investment professionals admit their climate skills need developing.

Challenger offers new fixed term annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:32PM
Challenger has launched a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.