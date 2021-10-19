Montgomery adds to global strategy

Montgomery Investment Management is adding another fund from US-based Polen Capital to its Australian and New Zealand offering.

The Polen Capital Global Small and Mid Cap Fund will be available to investors on October 21 following the partnership between both firms in March.

The new fund is an open-ended trust with a minimum initial investment of $25,000 and provides investors access to 25 to 35 high-quality, growth-focused global small and mid-cap companies.

"With a track record of overall outperformance of the markets it invests in spanning more than three decades, Polen Capital is regarded as one of world's most successful active fund managers, so we're delighted to be deepening our partnership, and offering Australian and New Zealand investors a wider array of soundly managed global growth opportunities," Montgomery chief investment officer Roger Montgomery said.

The fund aims to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index SMID Cap Net Total Return Index over rolling five-year periods. It current intends to invest in global car roof rack leader Thule, banking systems provider Temenos and Pro Medicus.

The portfolio's geographic spread is expected to have 50% in the US and Canada, 29% in Europe including the UK, and 21% in Asia Pacific including Japan.

Polen Capital Global Small and Mid Cap Fund lead portfolio manager Rob Forker said the firm is excited about the small and mid-cap space.

"At their best, these are companies with proven business models and the capacity to internally fund their significant potential for expansion, while continuing to deliver sustained, superior growth," Forker said.

"We focus on companies with a history of high returns on capital, historical average annual mid to high teen earnings per share growth and which we believe could grow two to five times larger."

Polen has about US$60 billion in total assets, with offices in the UK and US.