Monochrome hires from BNY Mellon

Monochrome Asset Management hired an operations chief who was most recently a foreign exchange lead at BNY Mellon.

Based in London for the last 18 years, Jeff Leal joined Monochrome in September as chief operating officer; he also takes on the role of head of digital markets. The new role will see Leal return home to Australia.

Leal was with BNY Mellon for more than four years and prior to that, was global head of electronic markets at UniCredit. He also worked at Nomura, BAE Systems and Lehman Brothers.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said Leal will add valuable insights and leadership with his expertise in foreign exchange and the digital assets industry.

In his new role, Leal said he will help strengthen Monochrome's operating environment to support plans for expansion across products, platforms, and the eventual launch of digital asset ETFs in Australia.

"My background in institutional execution will also play a role in educating market participants navigating the digital asset liquidity landscape and market microstructure," Leal said.

"Digital assets have come a long way in recent years and with more traditional institutions joining the ecosystems we are just at the beginning of a maturing marketplace that provides unimpeded investment opportunities to a wider investor base."