NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Monochrome hires from BNY Mellon

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   12:21PM

Monochrome Asset Management hired an operations chief who was most recently a foreign exchange lead at BNY Mellon.

Based in London for the last 18 years, Jeff Leal joined Monochrome in September as chief operating officer; he also takes on the role of head of digital markets. The new role will see Leal return home to Australia.

Leal was with BNY Mellon for more than four years and prior to that, was global head of electronic markets at UniCredit. He also worked at Nomura, BAE Systems and Lehman Brothers.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said Leal will add valuable insights and leadership with his expertise in foreign exchange and the digital assets industry.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

In his new role, Leal said he will help strengthen Monochrome's operating environment to support plans for expansion across products, platforms, and the eventual launch of digital asset ETFs in Australia.

"My background in institutional execution will also play a role in educating market participants navigating the digital asset liquidity landscape and market microstructure," Leal said.

"Digital assets have come a long way in recent years and with more traditional institutions joining the ecosystems we are just at the beginning of a maturing marketplace that provides unimpeded investment opportunities to a wider investor base."

Read more: BNY MellonMonochrome Asset ManagementJeff LealJeff YewLehman Brothers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin fund hires from IFM
Bitcoin fund manager hires distribution lead
BNY Mellon acquires Milestone
FinClear to acquire BNY subsidiary
BNY Mellon partners with FRT
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
BNY to launch crypto admin platform
Former Trump aide launches crypto fund
Newton IM adds Future strategies
Charles Schwab fails consumers, cops fine

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.