Investment

Monark Property Partners launches fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   11:54AM

The Liberman-family backed firm launched the Monark Prime Credit Fund earlier this month as an open-ended fund investing in senior debt only loans secured against property.

The fund has a maximum weight average loan to value ratio of 65% over the portfolio and an initial fund target of $250 million.

Monark specialises in providing finance to property developers in mid-sized, inner urban, residential developments.

Facility repayments will be redeployed into the Prime Credit Fund providing investors ongoing access to secured private debt opportunities. Investors will receive quarterly cash distributions which are targeted at 7% per annum.

"Risk management is important as there is a growing awareness that more capital is chasing limited opportunities. A wall of capital is becoming increasingly less choosey about the risk that it is prepared to take on. We are aware of this and employ our highly focused and disciplined philosophy to all investment," Monark partners chief executive Michael Kark said.

"There is a lot more capital chasing good investments than there are good investments looking for capital. We distribute the target 7% which is interest only. Our investors' capital gets redeployed into new investments. This is like club membership. Membership has its privileges through continued exposure to highly sought-after assets."

The rationale behind the open-ended structure comes after investors found it difficult to reinvest their funds following a series of closed-ended funds that consist of a launch, raise and close cycle.

Read more: Monark Prime Credit FundMichael Kark
