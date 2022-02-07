NEWS
Executive Appointments

MLC Life names head of fund partnerships

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 7 FEB 2022   12:34PM

MLC Life Insurance has appointed a head of fund partnerships for the group insurance business, most recently on the leadership team of an industry super fund.

Chris Porter has taken on the role, reporting directly to general manager, fund partnerships Emily Wu.

Porter was most recently executive manager of operations at MTAA Super, a role he held for more than eight years. In total, he spent close to 13 years with the fund, departing last year ahead of its merger with Tasplan to create Sprit Super.

Prior to joining MTAA Super, Porter also held senior roles with Superpartners and AMP, and served as head of superannuation administration at Aon for 11 years.

"Chris is a well-respected and admired leader in the superannuation industry, and we welcome him to our team," MLC Life chief group insurance officer Mark Puli said.

"Chris has significant experience in the sector, and I'm confident will play a key role in strengthening our partnerships with superannuation funds this year."

Puli is also a new addition to the group insurance team, having joined in December 2021. He was previously chief executive of ESSSuper, a role he held for more than a decade.

His appointment at MLC Life came as the company restructured, establishing the group insurance business as a separate, standalone function.

"I believe we are poised to grow our presence in the market and take on the more dominant players in group insurance," Puli said.

"Now that we are a separate, standalone function, and backed by strong talent, experience, and support from Nippon Life, we are confident we can support the needs of growing superannuation funds."

