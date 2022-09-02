Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

MLC Life names chief finance officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:30PM

Lesley Mamelok has been promoted to the role of chief finance officer at MLC Life.

Having joined MLC Life in April last year, Mamelok is currently the deputy chief finance officer and general manager finance.

Previously, Mamelok was acting chief executive of Integrity Life. She was also chief finance officer of Integrity, and previously of AMP Bank.

Effective September 28, Mamelok will join the insurance leadership team and report directly to chief executive Rodney Cook.

Lesley said: "I am looking forward to leading Finance as we focus on delivering growth in our core channels, ensuring sustainable value creation, and delivering a superior experience to our customers and partners."

Cook added: "I am delighted that Lesley will join the leadership team as chief finance officer. She has extensive finance and life insurance experience, as both a chief finance officer and chief executive, as well as bring her commercial leadership to the insurance leadership team."

