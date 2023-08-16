MLC Life backs adviser platform

MLC Life backs adviser platformBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023 11:19AM
MLC Life Insurance has assisted the launch of Risk Hub, a new support platform designed to help advisers excel in risk advice.
Risk Hub was officially launched this month by founder and former Zurich Financial Services head of digital Marc Fabris. It looks to centralise resources and provide a collaborative space for advisers, insurers, and service providers to connect, learn, and grow.
The platform further aims to alleviate the obstacles encountered by advisers when delivering risk advice, addressing everything from intricate market dynamics to shifts in legislation and operational efficiency challenges.
Speaking on the collaboration, MLC Life chief individual insurance officer Michael Rogers said backing advisers is an important part of the firm's DNA.
"Supporting Risk Hub is one of the many ways we're continuing that tradition," he said.
"Already we're committed to helping advisers keep up with the constantly evolving world of risk advice through our CPD-accredited educational content through webinars, articles & face to face events."
Rogers added the insurer is excited to work with Risk Hub and continue to help advisers give high-quality, strategic risk advice.
MLC Life general manager of distribution Mike Downey added the importance of risk advice in Australia has never been higher.
"... and we're excited to partner with Risk Hub, providing valuable resources for advisers and supporting their growth in risk insurance," he explained.
Risk Hub said the goal of the platform is to swiftly expand and construct an extensive library of resources that equip advisers with the expertise, tools, and assistance necessary to thrive in the realm of risk insurance guidance.
Fabris said he has a passion for bridging the gap in risk advice and supporting advisers in their quest to deliver genuine value and best practices to their clients.
"Our vision is to create a thriving community that fosters collaboration and elevates the standards of the risk insurance industry," he said.
