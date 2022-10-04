Newspaper icon
Investment
MLC launches first retail private equity fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:46PM

In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Previously only available to institutional investors, the new fund offers retail investors a diversified portfolio, providing exposure across geographic regions, strategies, and industry sectors, including healthcare, technology, and consumer focused industries.

With investments in private equity funds and co-investments, the portfolio also includes a listed private equity-related exchange traded fund (ETF) and cash to assist in managing liquidity.

Commenting on the launch, MLC Asset Management co-head private equity Australia Kristian Zimmermann said: "We have been investing in the private equity asset class on behalf of institutional investors for 25 years and we're very pleased to now offer the retail market rare access to private equity investments."

"Our new Global Private Equity Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth, by investing in a diverse range of global equity assets, for retail investors."

Through close relationships developed with specialist private equity managers, MLC aims to secure access to global and diversified private equity investment opportunities, Zimmermann said.

He noted that the fund is designed for investors with a higher risk-return appetite who want to diversify their portfolio by investing into private equity and are comfortable with limited liquidity.

"The Fund is diversified across several private equity strategies, including growth and buy-out strategies, enriching the potential for significant returns through opportunities to improve businesses' performance and valuation," he commented.

"Our global team takes a research-driven approach to discovering, selecting and investing in private equity opportunities with high potential for delivering returns to our investors, while focusing on managing risks."

The minimum investment for MLC Global Private Equity Fund is $20,000 and will become available on MLC's investment platforms in the near future.

