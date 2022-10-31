Newspaper icon
Mirvac selects Lloyd-Hurwitz's replacement

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   12:01PM

Campbell Hanan will become the development and property management group's new chief executive and managing director, taking over from Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, who announced her intention to retire from the group in June next year.

Hanan brings 29 years of experience in the property and funds management industry, including stints at UBS and Investa Office, where he served as its chief executive.

He has been a member of Mirvac's executive leadership team since he joined in 2016 as head of its integrated investment portfolio.

Mirvac's chair John Mulcahy said that Hanan was an outstanding choice as chief executive.

"We are delighted to appoint Campbell as the next chief executive of Mirvac," he said.

"During Campbell's time at Mirvac, he has made a significant contribution to our company, and he has been instrumental in contributing to our urban strategy and transforming our investment portfolio into a modern, sustainable, technology-rich offering that continues to be an important differentiator for Mirvac."

Mulcahy also thanked Lloyd-Hurwitz for her "remarkable leadership over the past decade."

"I'm looking forward to seeing the next generation of leaders take this great company forward," Mulcahy concluded.

Mirvac's chair-elect Rob Sindel said: "When considering this appointment, an important aspect for us was to ensure we can continue to build on our high-performing culture, and deliver on our urban strategy, whilst growing the business."

The combination of Hanan's deep property investment, operational and funds management knowledge, together with his understanding of the Mirvac business and his ability to preserve its leading culture, making him the ideal successor, Sindel added.

Lloyd-Hurtwitz added that for both John and her to hand over their roles to internal successors was a testament to the talent within the group and was a culmination of careful succession planning.

"For 50 years, this company has had an unrelenting commitment to quality, and we have not deviated from the high standard of excellence set by our founders," she said.

"What also sets us apart is our high-performing culture, as well as our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and I'm confident that Rob, Campbell and the executive leadership team will build on these commitments and drive Mirvac's success into the future."

Commenting on his new role, Hanan said: "I am truly humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Mirvac. Sue is handing over the business in a strong position with a clear strategy, a portfolio of leading assets and a high performing culture."

Hanan is set to commence his role as leader of Mirvac on 1 March 2023, with a fixed remuneration of $1.5 million per annum.

