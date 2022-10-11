Mirvac Group chair, chief executive step down

Mirvac Group will lose its chair John Mulcahy and chief executive Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, as both announce their plans to retire.

Mulcahy, who previously stated he would leave the property group following the end of his three-year term, will officially depart at the end of December.

His successor is current non-executive director, Rob Sindel.

Sindel will take over in January and has 30 years of experience in the construction industry, both in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Most recently, he held senior executive management and leadership roles in the building industry supply chain, manufacturing, sales, and marketing.

The roles sat within business-to-business environments and strategic management, Mirvac said.

Mulcahy said he is pleased to be leaving the group in such a strong position and in the safe hands of its new chair.

"Rob's deep knowledge of the property industry and his extensive experience and skills positions him well to transition as chair," he commented.

Lloyd-Hurwitz will depart next June after a decade-long tenure, and the group confirmed the search for her replacement is underway.

Mulcahy explained now is the right time for the pair to pass the baton.

"I have served on the board since 2009, and chair from 2013, and during this time the group has made significant progress on its strategy," he said.

"Our forward-looking development pipeline of approximately $30 billion is increasingly spread across sectors, with Mirvac moving from a predominately residential and office developer to a recognised creator and curator of leading mixed-use precincts and places."

He added Lloyd-Hurwitz has been central to the group's success and has driven both its growth and evolution.

"In my many years of working in corporate Australia and working with many chief executives I believe that Sue is a true leader of our time, and I have no doubt she will continue to achieve great things," he said.

Commenting on her own departure, Lloyd-Hurwitz said it wasn't an easy decision.

"It has been rewarding and humbling to lead Mirvac for the past 10 years, there is so much for us to be proud of in the legacy," she concluded.