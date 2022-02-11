NEWS
Superannuation

Mine unions pressure funds over Rio

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Mining unions are applying pressure to super funds over alleged bullying and harassment at Rio Tinto revealed in a recent report.

The Western Mine Workers' Alliance (WMWA), an agreement between the Australian Workers' Union (AWU) and the Mining and Energy Union (MEU), said Rio Tinto has an "appalling workplace culture and profit-at-all-costs approach" which should not be tolerated by super fund investors.

The WMWA has written to 13 super funds which invest in Rio Tinto, asking them to exercise their powers as shareholders to act on the report.

The independent report was recently released by Elizabeth Broderick and Co. It found that, of all Rio Tinto's global divisions, bullying and sexual harassment were highest in its iron ore division in Western Australia's Pilbara.

More than half of Rio's iron ore employees reported experiencing bullying and one third of the women employed by that division experienced sexual harassment.

AWU national secretary Dan Walton said in a joint letter to the 13 super funds that as shareholders super funds have a key role in guiding Rio Tinto's corporate behaviour and setting a high expectation for governance of the organisation.

"We encourage you to challenge Rio Tinto's leadership and ask what concrete steps they are taking to resolve these systemic cultural issues," Walton wrote to super fund chief investment officers and leaders.

The Broderick report also backs up the findings of a worker survey conducted by the WMWA last year across Rio Tinto Pilbara iron ore mines.

The union's own research found one in five women in the mines had experienced acts of sexual assault, one in three women had received requests for sexual favours and most workers (both men and women) did not believe the workplace culture at the Rio mines protected workers from sexual harassment.

MEU president Tony Maher said Rio Tinto still refuses to engage or consult directly with its workers and representatives to discuss collaborative solutions to the issue of harassment.

"We have sounded concerns for several years about Rio Tinto's failure to appropriately respond to bullying and harassment in the workplace," Maher said.

"There are particular historical factors contributing to Rio Tinto's workplace culture that stem from their 'direct engagement' philosophy, which puts workers at the mercy of their immediate supervisor for their livelihoods. It removed a collective voice for workers and discouraged difficult issues like bullying from being raised."

Read more: Rio Tinto PilbaraDan WaltonElizabeth BroderickEnergy UnionTony Maher
