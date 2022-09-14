Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC

In opening the Financial Standard Managed Accounts Forum, MLC head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan explained the greatest roadblocks that stop the creation, adoption, or rollout of managed account programs.

Addressing how there is very limited content as to what can go wrong with managed accounts, Bevan elucidated the most pertinent challenges to managed account program adoption.

"If you currently operate with one particular investment process and then transition to managed accounts, have you actually gotten efficiency dividends?" he questioned.

"Yes, the clients on the managed account are more efficient, but now you have two disparate investment structures, so you might've introduced more complexity in the business than you were planning to do."

Further, on the dangers of inadequate transition planning, Bevan observed the movement from current state to end state often happens too quickly. This is particularly relevant for advisers who come and buy off-the-shelf solutions that entail a total turnover of client assets and involve a completely new platform.

"Some of those things may seem manageable but, maybe in the end, they aren't," Bevan said.

That's how you end up in a scenario where several years after transition planning commenced, only a minute amount of the client base has moved because of the overwhelming number of impediments that accompany that level of change, he said.

Client hoarding is another common challenge, tending to affect firms that have a large group of advisers where principles have a good buy in, but perhaps other advisers and other staff don't have the same level of enthusiasm for that mandate.

"That leads to behavioural issues of looking for reasons not to move clients," Bevan said.

Likewise, market timing is another detour to a smooth rollout process.

Bevan shared an example of advisers having bought an asset and waiting until it recovers or reaches a set target. He argued this is just another checklist of how to move clients on to a list of people I don't want to move to managed accounts.

"Yes, there might be some assets that clients have gone into that might have some losses, but if there's similar exposures that you're building into the managed account anyway, you can reconcile those two together and say we're not really crystalising losses here and still have an opportunity to regain in the future," Bevan said.

Perhaps most detrimental to the traction of implementation can be the best interest duty, he said. Explicitly, having too many compromises in how a program is built and too much of a focus on the adviser practice outcomes versus client outcomes.

"As an industry, most of the content and literature that's written is about time savings, efficiencies and the impacts on practice valuations but none of that can be copied and pasted into an SLA because it's not relevant to a client," Bevan said.

"So, it's really homing in on what are the actual client outcomes and am I comfortable with them, and do I think I can articulate and stand behind them when I'm trying to engage in this transition?"

This comes down to articulating cost versus value, which Bevan voiced shouldn't be solely based on an anchor to costs. He implored advisers to actually find ways to demonstrate that small incremental costs do have a benefit.