Millions of Aussies investing in collectibles

More than one quarter of all Australians are turning to collectibles to make money, including Pokemon cards, handbags, and designer furniture.

According to data from Finder, 28% of Australians, representing 5.6 million individuals, have invested in some form of collectible in the past 12 months.

Of those surveyed, 34% of investors are aiming to capitalise by acquiring a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, tickets to significant events such as sports games and concerts are evolving into sought-after assets, as indicated by 29%.

Interestingly, 20% invest in handbags while 18% put their earnings in electronics, like game consoles, and another 18% are invested in trading cards.

Other favoured investments include art (16%), luxury watches (14%), designer clothing (13%), memorabilia (9%), and musical instruments (9%).

In terms of gender preferences, male investors displayed a preference for sneakers (30%), tickets (28%), trading cards (22%), and art (21%), while female investors directed their investments towards sneakers (39%), tickets (30%), and handbags (27%).

"During the boom at the peak of the pandemic many Aussies became more familiar with investing," said Finder investing expert Kylie Purcell.

"Since then, we've experienced a very volatile market making share trading feel a bit more daunting for some."

Purcell explained the market drip has driven investors to look elsewhere.

"Looking for ways to grow your wealth through alternative investments can be a great option as you can often receive multiple benefits," she said.

"It can feel more familiar if you invest in something you are passionate about."

Investments rooted in passion often elicit emotional reactions, and the lack of expertise can leave certain investors open and vulnerable to dodgy deals.

It's one of the main reasons financial advisers recommend only 5% of an individual's portfolio be allocated to collectible items.

Purcell underscored the importance of understanding as the most invaluable asset in an investor's toolkit.

"Understanding what you're investing in will give you the best chance at making a return," she said.

"Whether it's shares, sneakers or handbags, putting in the time to compare your options in that category will pay dividends."