Executive Appointments
Milford hires from Macquarie
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:11PM

New Zealand-based investment firm Milford Asset Management has appointed a head of wholesale distribution and more as it expands its team.

Murray Pell has been appointed head of wholesale distribution, joining from Macquarie Bank where he was responsible for building and executing key account strategy in managed accounts and cash management.

Regan van Berlo, who has been head of distribution, Australia since November 2018, will now serve as head of retail distribution.

Milford also appointed Brad Mackay to the position of regional manager for Queensland.

He joins from Centrepoint Alliance and is a longstanding member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

Prior to his time at Centrepoint, Mackay worked at NAB, MLC and Zurich.

Also in Queensland, Rachael Satchell has been appointed business development manager. She most recently held distribution roles with Praemium and Asteron Life.

"Continued delivery of strong returns is leading to increased inflows and interest, and a requirement to build out our award-winning team. The appointment of Murray, Brad and Rachael will allow us to uphold our excellence in client service and engagement, while building on our offering and products for the benefit of Australian investors." Milford head of Australian business Kristine Brooks said.

"With further appointments in the pipeline, we believe we have the team to support the adviser community right across Australia."

In November 2020, Milford appointed Marissa Rossi to head of sustainable investments and Jason Kururangi to senior analyst in the Australian equities team.

In September 2020, Brooks joined to head up the Australian business. She was previously chief distribution officer, life and investments at Zurich.

Read more: Milford Asset ManagementNABZurichAsteron LifeBrad MackayCentrepoint AllianceFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaJason KururangiKristine BrooksMacquarie BankMarissa RossiMLCMurray PellPraemiumRachael SatchellRegan van Berlo
