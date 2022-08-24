Michael Heine steps back at Netwealth

Effective October 1, Matt Heine will become the sole managing director of Netwealth, as his father steps back from day-to-day management.

The news came as part of Netwealth's results announcement this morning, with Netwealth saying Michael Heine will continue as an executive director.

The decision is in line with the company's succession plan, Netwealth said. To date, Michael and Matt Heine have served as joint managing directors.

"The succession plan has been in place for a long time and this change is the continuation of the planned succession," Michael Heine said.

"The executive team under the leadership of Matt are very well placed to continue to lead and grow the company and build on the existing successful strategy. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the management and being actively involved in the future of Netwealth."

Netwealth reported record inflows of $13 billion for FY22, an increase of 32.4%. It also recorded underlying operating net cashflows of $90.8 million and underlying EBITDA of $88.2 million.

As of this month, it has $60 billion in funds under administration, the platform said.

The board has declared a dividend of 10 cents, bringing the annual dividend to 20 cents.