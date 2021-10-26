NEWS
Financial Planning
MetLife upgrades adviser platform

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:22PM

MetLife Australia unveiled a new digital platform for financial advisers to cater to regulatory and product changes that took effect this month.

Key product changes follow APRA's reforms to income protection which kicked off in October.

The platform delivers on the reforms without disrupting an adviser's ability to quote and apply for life insurance cover on behalf of clients, the life insurer said.

MetLife has introduced a straight 70% replacement of income - up to $30,000 per month without income tiering and the option to increase cover for the first six months of up to 90% of income, then 70% ongoing to age 70.

These are in addition to a previously announced three-year rate guarantee for all lump sum products that will provide financial certainty and eliminate premium shocks, MetLife said.

Further, MetLife will launch a series of webinars on November 4 designed to highlight the value of life insurance for advisers and clients.

MetLife chief insurance officer Meray El-Khoury commented that the life insurer bolstered its support with new tools, educational resources, and product offerings for a seamless experience for advisers.

"We want to create certainty for both advisers and their clients in an uncertain time. This is the thread that connects all our recent updates and innovations, from our price guarantee to the launch of our webinar series and our new digital platform. We are focused on providing advisers with easy access to the knowledge and assets they need to thrive now and into the future," she said.

