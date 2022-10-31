Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Melissa Caddick's home sells

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   12:07PM

The receivers and liquidators charged with recovering what they can for Melissa Caddick's spurned investors have confirmed her Dover Heights property has sold.

The house went on the market in September, listed by Sydney Sotheby's International Realty.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with views of Sydney Harbour, the property at 5 Wallangra Road was expected to fetch over $10 million.

While Jones Partners did not disclose the financial details, it did announce that contracts were exchanged on Friday afternoon, October 28. The Expressions of Interest phase was not expected to complete until today.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson added that the sale price will not be disclosed until the 12-week settlement period has occurred.

"However, we believe the sale price achieved is a strong result given the current market conditions and will make a significant contribution towards the pool of funds available for investors," Gleeson said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the sales campaign and the interest received from prospective purchasers."

He added that the group is continuing efforts to recoup what it can from Caddick's collection of jewellery and designer goods, with a further update to be provided soon.

Jones Partners has already sold two motor vehicles that belonged to Caddick, a 2016 Audi R8 and a 2016 Mercedes CLA45. They sold at auction for $295,000 and $66,250 respectively.

Read more: Melissa CaddickJones PartnersBruce Gleeson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Caddick mansion officially on the market
Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market
Caddick's husband chases payday
Caddick's cars head to auction
Caddick's assets will be sold
ASIC drops Caddick charges
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
ASIC takes action against missing woman

Editor's Choice

2022 Power50 advisers revealed

STAFF WRITER
For the ninth year running, Financial Standard has named the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has awarded Bell Asset Management a $500 million global small and mid-cap equity mandate.

Melissa Caddick's home sells

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The receivers and liquidators charged with recovering what they can for Melissa Caddick's spurned investors have confirmed her Dover Heights property has sold.

Ivanhoe Cambridge commits to Aussie student housing

CHLOE WALKER
The Canadian investment giant has partnered with Scape Core Program, and now holds the largest and pre-eminent student housing portfolio in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.