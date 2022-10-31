Melissa Caddick's home sells

The receivers and liquidators charged with recovering what they can for Melissa Caddick's spurned investors have confirmed her Dover Heights property has sold.

The house went on the market in September, listed by Sydney Sotheby's International Realty.

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with views of Sydney Harbour, the property at 5 Wallangra Road was expected to fetch over $10 million.

While Jones Partners did not disclose the financial details, it did announce that contracts were exchanged on Friday afternoon, October 28. The Expressions of Interest phase was not expected to complete until today.

Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson added that the sale price will not be disclosed until the 12-week settlement period has occurred.

"However, we believe the sale price achieved is a strong result given the current market conditions and will make a significant contribution towards the pool of funds available for investors," Gleeson said.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the sales campaign and the interest received from prospective purchasers."

He added that the group is continuing efforts to recoup what it can from Caddick's collection of jewellery and designer goods, with a further update to be provided soon.

Jones Partners has already sold two motor vehicles that belonged to Caddick, a 2016 Audi R8 and a 2016 Mercedes CLA45. They sold at auction for $295,000 and $66,250 respectively.