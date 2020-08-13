NEWS
Investment
Melbourne boutique deepens Canadian ties
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   12:42PM

Munro Partners is introducing a global equities strategy to Canadian retail investors, after raising $1.5 billion in Canada since January 2019.

The CI Munro Global Growth Equity strategy was launched to Canadian institutional investors in January, 2019 and has beat its benchmark in the time since.

Now, CI is adding three new series of the CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund to retail investors, with plans including ETFs.

The strategy holds 20-40 companies Munro sees benefitting from structural changes.

Munro is owned 75% by its staff, which includes Nick Griffin, formerly of K2 Advisors as the chief investment officer. A quarter of its equity is owned by GSFM. The Canadian connection comes via GSFM'S Canadian investor CI, which took an 80% stake in the Aussie multi-boutique in 2016.

About $500 million of Munro's FUM is Australia, with the rest ($1.5 billion) now raised in Canada.

"Our partnership with CI Financial aims to bring the best of Canadian investments to the Australian market, as well as providing the opportunity for our local Australian fund manager partners to export their investment talent to the Canadian market," GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said.

"Nick Griffin and the team at Munro Partners have had a very successful launch of the CI Global Growth Equity Fund, with keen interest shown by institutional investors in Canada over the past 18 months. Canadian retail investors will now also be able to benefit from the expertise and performance of the Munro fund."

"Munro has an impressive track record of recognizing and capitalizing on key areas of growth in the global economy for the benefit of investors," said CI head of distribution Roy Ratnavel said.

"This fund is a strong solution for longer-term investors seeking exposure to a global, growth-oriented equity portfolio."

