ME Bank acting chief made permanent

ME Bank has promoted its acting chief executive to the role permanently, following Jamie McPhee's resignation earlier this year.

Adam Crane joined the bank as chief financial officer in 2019 and was promoted to acting chief executive in July following the resignation of McPhee.

Prior to joining ME Bank, Crane was chief financial officer at Indue, group performance manager at Ventia and commercial consultant at Aurizon.

He previously spent over 13 years at Suncorp in several roles including head of e-business, executive manager group strategy, head of strategy and performance management and chief financial officer of Suncorp Life.

Commenting on the appointment, ME Bank chair James Evans said Crane has proven himself since taking over as acting chief executive.

"It was a smooth and effective transition, and importantly, he has the respect of our employees, shareholders and stakeholders generally," he said.

"Adam's depth of experience across finance, strategy and digital transformation and his evident leadership skills made him the standout candidate at the time."

Crane said he couldn't be prouder to be appointed as chief executive.

"I would like to thank our people for their support and for their tireless commitment to our customers during what continues to be challenging times," Crane said.

"Our people remain crucial to ensuring ME's resilience in difficult times and our ongoing success."