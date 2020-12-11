NEWS
Regulatory
Mayfair 101 heads to mediation
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   12:25PM

In what seems to be a win for the embattled business, the federal court has consented to Mayfair 101's request that a mediation be ordered in proceedings brought by ASIC.

"Today's court outcome is a big win for our investors. This matter should have never gone to court in the first place," Mayfair 1010 managing director James Mawhinney said.

"If ASIC had written to us, telephoned us, or visited us to raise their concerns we would have made the adjustments they sought, just like the other investment managers have had the opportunity to do so."

"We have been completely singled out and our investors are collateral damage from ASIC's approach."

Justice O'Callaghan ordered that the parties attend mediation in January 2021, in the event that a resolution is not reached the matter will proceed to trial in February 2021.

ASIC first commenced proceedings against Mayfair 101 group in April 2020. ASIC is no longer pressing the claim in relation to the capital growth representations.

However, ASIC still alleges Mayfair 101 made false and misleading claims about the M+ Fixed Income Notes and M Core Fixed Income Notes, including comparing the products to bank term deposits.

ASIC alleges that this could have caused investors to misunderstand the inherent risk in investing through these products, leading consumers to think they are as safe as bank term deposits.

