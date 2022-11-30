Newspaper icon
MaxCap sells logistics site to Brookfield

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022   12:09PM

MaxCap Group has offloaded more than 12 hectares in Sydney's inner west to Brookfield.

The Villawood site was the fifth asset acquired by the MaxCap Industrial Opportunity Fund (MIOF), which purchased it in May 2021. It has since received planning permit for 70,000 sqm of prime-grade, environmentally sustainable logistics facilities. The estate is expected to be worth about $350 million once completed.

The site is located off Woodville Road, which linked to the M4 and M5 freeways, and is close to public transport.

MaxCap Group, alongside its joint venture partner Time & Place, said it is making the most of the current growing in prime industrial land values as well as the huge demand for these types of assets driven by shortage of supply.

"When we launched MIOF in 2019 with Time & Place, the investment thesis centred around taking advantage of the structural shift in Australian industrial land markets, specifically the growth that we forecast in industrial land values in core locations. It was about buying well, adding value, and opening up divestment options through development, subdivision or englobo sale," MaxCap Group head of direct investments and MIOF portfolio manager Simon Hulett said.

"Villawood is a prime example where we bought land extremely well in a super prime infill location in Sydney - the tightest market in the country. It was a complex site to acquire given its background, but it was this complexity that created the value, and the Time & Place team did an outstanding job of managing this. It's a terrific outcome for our Fund's investors."

Meanwhile, Brookfield head of real estate investments Ruban Kaneshamoorthy said: "We are pleased to have acquired our first Sydney logistics asset in the important central western Sydney hub of Villawood providing an optimal middle and last mile logistics offering to ecommerce retailers looking to service their customers."

"There is a scarcity of such facilities in Sydney's infill market and this asset will help relieve some of those supply constraints while offering strong connectivity to key transport and road infrastructure. We look forward to working with Time & Place on this investment and expanding the relationship."

Read more: BrookfieldMaxCap GroupMIOFMaxCap Industrial Opportunity FundRuban KaneshamoorthySimon Hulett
VIEW COMMENTS

