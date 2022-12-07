MaxCap boosts capital raising team

MaxCap boosts capital raising teamBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022 12:17PM
MaxCap has bolstered its capital raising capabilities, adding three to its team.
The real estate investment manager said the new hires underscore the significant growth opportunities in the market for the group.
Ben Woolley has joined the team as associate director, capital. He comes on board from AMP Capital where he was manager, real estate equity.
Prior to AMP Capital, he worked as a senior consultant at Frontier, and spent over eight years with the firm's real assets team in total.
Based in Melbourne, Woolley will report to recently appointed group head of capital Rob Hattersley. He will primarily be responsible for raising capital within the domestic wholesale market and commences in the role in March 2023.
Also joining as associate director, capital is Hugh Thomson from CBRE. He brings about 14 years' experience in commercial real estate capital markets. At CBRE he has been dealing with pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices in Singapore, fundraising for the Australian office sector.
At MaxCap he is charged with capital raising, targeting family offices and private investors in Asia. He starts this week, reporting to head of private capital Ben Klein.
Finally, Liam Howley has joined from The SILC Group as associate, private capital. He brings experience in product development, investor collateral and book builds.
Howley started this week and also reports to Klein, supporting private capital fundraising and creating business development material for origination.
"I am delighted to welcome Ben, Hugh and Liam to our team. They each bring fantastic experience and will bolster MaxCap's existing capital origination and relationship management team," Hattersley said.
"I look forward to working with them to expand on our track record of delivering superior returns for our investment partners."
