MaxCap, Australian Unity in social infrastructure partnership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   11:56AM

The real-estate investment manager has joined forces with Australian Unity and UniLodge to develop $1 billion of new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) assets across Australia.

The social infrastructure strategy is focused on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality student accommodation facilities, servicing the 1.8 million students enrolled at Australian universities.

An initial seed asset in the planned portfolio is the development of a tower located near the new 60,000sqm Edith Cowan University city campus development (ECU City) in the Perth CBD, Western Australia.

The $108 million tower is due to commence operating in line with the opening of the new ECU campus in 2026.

MaxCap Group head of direct investment Simon Hulett said student accommodation was booming as a global sector.

"Education in Australia is the leading non-resource sector asset class and international student numbers are growing rapidly," Hulett said.

"Currently, 25% of enrolments are international and are seeking quality housing given the dearth of on-campus stock, which represents only about 5% of supply."

Hulett said student accommodation is a well-established and sophisticated asset class in Australia that generates strong income profiles.

"PBSA product has matured in the post-pandemic environment providing a high-quality offering that is thoughtfully curated through the provision of extensive amenity and services," he added.

Australian Unity social infrastructure executive general manager Ryan Banting said he is delighted to be partnering with MaxCap and to extend an existing relationship with UniLodge.

"We partnered with UniLodge in 2021 to create the 695-bed Lady Lamington student accommodation buildings at Herston Quarter in inner Brisbane, as part of the broader Herston health and education precinct including University of Queensland and Royal Brisbane Hospital," Banting said.

"We plan to create a national portfolio of prime student accommodation assets across Australia. We are excited to make this Perth development a reality."

Banting said the development advances Australian Unity's participation in the sector, that also includes seniors living, specialist disability accommodation, childcare, and healthcare infrastructure.

"Student accommodation has an increasingly important role to play in our cities and regions contributing new housing and adding to overall stock," Banting said.

Based on Australian Unity's estimate of full-time students and bed numbers in Perth, approximately 92% of students are unable to access PBSA, highlighting a significant supply shortage compared to other Australian states.

UniLodge executive chair Peter Bates said, "this new purpose-built accommodation would be an important addition to UniLodge's expanding Perth portfolio and will support its mission to help students make the most of their university years."

Hulett said he was optimistic about the possibility of growing the partnership between the groups.

"We are working with Australian Unity and UniLodge to curate a national pipeline, including potential sites in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane," he said.

"The uniqueness of student accommodation is that it is largely geographically agnostic given the quality of Australia's tertiary education institutions that underpin occupancy, so we intend to create a diversified portfolio of approximately 3000 beds covering the major markets."

