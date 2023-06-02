MAX Awards recognises best of the best

Newspaper icon
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:46PM

Now in its 29th year, Financial Standard's Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence (MAX) Awards honoured the most influential professionals in the wealth management industry last night.

The MAX Awards hosted about 350 people at the glittering Crown and recognised individuals and organisations across 23 categories.

Executive director of media Michelle Baltazar said this year's award recipients are highly instrumental in strengthening the connection between super funds, fund managers and agencies, and the wider investment community.

"We congratulate this year's winners and finalists for their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and stewardship. The financial services sector plays a vital role in driving the economy and ensuring investors have the opportunity to find the best-of-breed financial products and services in the market," she said.

Some of the winners include Hostplus, which took home two gongs. Hostplus head of digital and media Ian Ross won Executive of the Year - Marketing; the super fund also won the Marketing Team of the Year category.

Betashares also bagged two awards, with executive director of institutional business and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera winning the Executive of the Year - Distribution category. The exchange-traded fund specialist also won Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer.

Generation Life stood out in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry category for its tax-aware investing campaign.

Aware Super won the Financial Education campaign for the second year in a row for its Financial education and wellbeing series. 

In the agency categories, Fundamental Media claimed the title of Agency of the Year while Nibble Digital received the Creative Agency of the Year award for the second year running.

Here is the full list of the 2023 MAX Awards winners:

Category Award winner
Agency Campaign of the Year Colonial First State and The Speed Agency
Agency Executive of the Year Nicola Ryan, Ptarmigan Media
Agency of the Year Fundamental Media
Community Initiative of the Year Bloomberg - Women's Buy-Side Network
Creative Agency of the Year Nibble Digital
Digital Campaign of the Year La Trobe Financial
Distribution Team of the Year Janus Henderson Investors
Executive of the Year - Distribution Vinnie Wadhera, Betashares
Executive of the Year - Marketing Ian Ross, Hostplus
Financial Education Campaign of the Year Aware Super, Financial education and wellbeing series
FinTech Solution of the Year Link Group, LinkVote+
Integrated Campaign of the Year Generation Life
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer Betashares
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry Generation Life
Marketing Team of the Year Hostplus
Podcast of the Year UniSuper, Super Informed Radio
PR Agency of the Year Madden & Assoc.
Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer La Trobe Financial
Print Campaign of the Year - Trade Allianz Retire+
Product Launch of the Year Vanguard Super
Social Media Campaign of the Year Aware Super
Video Campaign of the Year Praemium
Website of the Year Investors Mutual Limited (IML)

