MAX Awards recognises best of the best

MAX Awards recognises best of the bestBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023 12:46PM
Now in its 29th year, Financial Standard's Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence (MAX) Awards honoured the most influential professionals in the wealth management industry last night.
The MAX Awards hosted about 350 people at the glittering Crown and recognised individuals and organisations across 23 categories.
Executive director of media Michelle Baltazar said this year's award recipients are highly instrumental in strengthening the connection between super funds, fund managers and agencies, and the wider investment community.
"We congratulate this year's winners and finalists for their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and stewardship. The financial services sector plays a vital role in driving the economy and ensuring investors have the opportunity to find the best-of-breed financial products and services in the market," she said.
Some of the winners include Hostplus, which took home two gongs. Hostplus head of digital and media Ian Ross won Executive of the Year - Marketing; the super fund also won the Marketing Team of the Year category.
Betashares also bagged two awards, with executive director of institutional business and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera winning the Executive of the Year - Distribution category. The exchange-traded fund specialist also won Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer.
Generation Life stood out in the Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry category for its tax-aware investing campaign.
Aware Super won the Financial Education campaign for the second year in a row for its Financial education and wellbeing series.
In the agency categories, Fundamental Media claimed the title of Agency of the Year while Nibble Digital received the Creative Agency of the Year award for the second year running.
Here is the full list of the 2023 MAX Awards winners:
