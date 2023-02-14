Mason Stevens welcomes former Iress chief

Mason Stevens has appointed former Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh as chair of its board.

Mason Stevens chief executive Tim Yule said Walsh brings nearly three decades of experience in financial services to the role.

"Including 13 years at the helm of Iress, leading the firm to a multi-billion-dollar market capitalisation during his successful tenure," he said.

"Andrew's background spans from start-ups through to corporate growth, product innovation and technology, strategy, global mergers and acquisitions and listed markets. I'm confident this deep level of expertise will further strengthen the strategic direction of the board, bringing a fresh perspective and additional critical thinking as we enter an exciting new phase for our business."

Walsh said he is looking forward to championing the strategic direction of the business as it embarks on a period of accelerated growth.

"Despite a turbulent year in global financial markets, Mason Stevens has achieved record growth in revenue and funds under management and administration, by providing its high performing and innovative platform with investment support and service to financial advisers and their end clients," he said.

"I look forward to bringing my leadership experience across technology and financial services to provide ongoing strategic counsel to support Mason Stevens' continued growth."

Walsh thanked current non-executive director Steve Rickwood, who stepped in as interim chair in April 2022, following the sudden passing of long-standing chair Pat Handley.

"I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to Steve, who has been with Mason Stevens for over a decade, and has led the Board with a steady hand through a challenging period," he said.

The announcement follows the recent expansion of Masons Stevens tech team. In January it hired head of platform Vien Luong and head of technology Tracy Southern.

On the appointments, Yule said: "Vien and Tracy's combined experience in driving forward technological enhancements and business growth will ensure Mason Stevens remains at the forefront of the industry."