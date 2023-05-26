Martin Fahy to step down as ASFA chief

Martin Fahy will exit the top job after seven years in the role and Gary Dransfield will take over as an interim replacement.

Fahy took up the position in 2016 and is due to depart in the coming weeks. The super advocacy body said the former chief led it through a transformational and turbulent period in the sector.

"... including the Protecting Your Super reforms, the COVID-19 early release scheme, the introduction of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance measures, and the legislated move to 12% Superannuation Guarantee," it outlined.

Commenting on his departure Fahy said Australia's superannuation retirement system is the envy of its OECD peers.

"It allows Australians to face retirement with confidence and makes the fiscal burden of an ageing population affordable," he said.

"I would like to thank the ASFA team, board, and our previous chair Michael Easson for the support. I am particularly indebted to Gary Dransfield, for his guidance and leadership over the last two years."

Former Suncorp Group Insurance Australia chief executive and current ASFA chair Dransfield commented that Fahy has provided outstanding leadership "and has ensured that ASFA has played a pivotal role in addressing the policy and regulatory changes that have occurred during his tenure."

Dransfield is currently a non-executive director of Hollard Insurance and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

He has been both a board member and chair of the Insurance Council of Australia and the Insurance Council of New Zealand and held numerous other board directorships.

He has also held executive roles with IAG, Lendlease, and AMP.

"Under Martin's direction, ASFA has pursued a sophisticated, articulate and evidenced-based approach to advocacy and has driven capability uplift across the sector through its research, thought leadership, professional development, and related activities," Dransfield concluded.