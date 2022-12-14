Market manipulator sentenced

Benjamin Cooper has been sentenced for conspiring to manipulate the share price of Quantum Resources, now known as Nova Minerals Limited.

Cooper was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, to be released immediately after paying $6000 and undertaking a two-year good behaviour bond.

Cooper conspired with former Quantum director Avrohom Kimelman and Don Evans to artificially increase the value of Quantum shares.

On 16 November 2015, the men conspired to push Quantum shares to a pre-determined price through two trading accounts which Cooper executed.

Cooper was sentenced on December 9 at the Supreme Court of Western Australia, after pleading guilty to market manipulation charges.

In sentencing Cooper, Justice Forrester said: "It's fundamental to the viability of financial markets that they have integrity and that the community trusts that to be the case."

"Market manipulation undermines the efficacy and integrity of financial markets generally and public trust in them."

As a result of the conviction, Cooper is automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years from the date of conviction.

Cooper was first charged with conspiring to commit market manipulation in March 2021, he pleaded guilty to the offence in June.

At the time of his offence, the charge of conspiring to commit market manipulation carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. In March 2019, the maximum penalty increased to 15 years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Kimelman was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment with immediate release, in part for his role in the conspiracy in November 2021.

Evans pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy in August and is due to be sentenced on 31 January 2023.