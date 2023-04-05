Newspaper icon
Maple-Brown Abbott relaunches sustainable fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:50PM

The fund manager has repositioned the Maple-Brown Abbott Responsible Investment Fund and relaunched it as the Maple-Brown Abbott Australian Sustainable Future Fund.

The changes include updates to the screening process that look to ensure all portfolio holdings have a positive environment and social impact as well as aligning more closely with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The sustainably themed investment fund will continue to be managed by the firm's head of ESG Emma Pringle and portfolio manager Chris Hotop.

It invests across a broad selection of companies listed on the ASX and will typically hold 25-40 stocks and requires an initial $20,000 to it.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani explained the repositioned fund, leverages the firm's resources, expertise and track record in Australian equity investing and long history and focus on ESG factors.

"We believe investors can help shape a better future," she said.

"The challenges facing our society, including climate change, resource management, financial inequality and disparity in living standards - require purposeful capital investment to enable solutions and support positive outcomes for people and the planet. The Australian Sustainable Future Fund looks to play an active role in that process."

Rahmani added the fund will help deliver a positive impact by supporting companies that are making a difference by giving them access to the capital they need to invest.

She said not supporting firms that hinder social progress or engaging with companies to influence their behaviour are other benefits.

"We also believe that this doesn't have to come at the expense of strong financial returns," she added.

A requirement within the fund is that all portfolio holdings have a positive environmental or social impact.

"We are interested in knowing the likely real-world outcome of the companies we invest in, and how they are contributing to solutions that will help create a better Australian future," she said.

"We apply a positive screen across the investment universe to identify companies that make a positive contribution to one or more of our sustainable investment themes, which are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

When assessing companies, Pringle explained, Maple-Brown Abbott considers the degree to which revenue is derived from products and services that support its sustainable investment themes.

"We also assess a company's future ability to support those themes, recognising that to be truly sustainable we need to consider the needs of both present and future generations," she said.

She said this is particularly evident when investing in a low-carbon future.

"For example, where the needs of an energy system in transition will be different in the future than they are today," she said.

"To bring this to life for investors, our reporting includes visual representation of the degree to which the fund is contributing to each of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The fund also applies a negative screen to exclude businesses that have a material involvement in activities that detract from a sustainable future.

Hotop said identifying companies that will positively contribute to a sustainable future, as well as deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term, requires stringent active management

"The fund uses the value-driven approach of Maple-Brown Abbott's Australian value equities team to invest in listed Australian companies that contribute to positive environmental or social outcomes," he said.

"It takes a bottom-up stock selection process, driven by in-depth fundamental analysis from our investment team, to identify stocks that have been undervalued by the market and that we expect to deliver income and long-term capital growth to investors."

