Maple-Brown Abbott names investment director

Greg Stark has been appointed to the newly created role of investment director for the manager's global listed infrastructure business.

Based in Sydney, Stark will report to Andrew Maple-Brown, co-founder and managing director, Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure (MBA GLI). He will work alongside MBA GLI's wholesale distribution partners to build and service domestic and global clients, and develop a US distribution capability.

With over 14 years of experience in infrastructure investing, Stark most recently served as director, institutional equities research sales at Shaw and Partners. Before that, he worked for 14 years at RBC Capital Markets, working with institutional equity investors locally and globally with key strategic equities advice, investment strategies, trading, and equity capital raisings.

He has also held roles at CMC Markets and ABN AMRO.

Maple-Brown said Stark's appointment reflects an increased focus on building relationships and strengthening communications with international clients and the broader investment community.

"In addition to the Australian market, we see strong opportunities for growth offshore, particularly in the US and Europe, and believe Greg's specialist infrastructure knowledge, including sectors and companies, and his track record working with global investors make him ideal for this next phase in our business," Maple-Brown said.