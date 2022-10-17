Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Maple-Brown Abbott names investment director

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 17 OCT 2022   12:50PM

Greg Stark has been appointed to the newly created role of investment director for the manager's global listed infrastructure business.

Based in Sydney, Stark will report to Andrew Maple-Brown, co-founder and managing director, Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure (MBA GLI). He will work alongside MBA GLI's wholesale distribution partners to build and service domestic and global clients, and develop a US distribution capability.

With over 14 years of experience in infrastructure investing, Stark most recently served as director, institutional equities research sales at Shaw and Partners. Before that, he worked for 14 years at RBC Capital Markets, working with institutional equity investors locally and globally with key strategic equities advice, investment strategies, trading, and equity capital raisings.

He has also held roles at CMC Markets and ABN AMRO.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Maple-Brown said Stark's appointment reflects an increased focus on building relationships and strengthening communications with international clients and the broader investment community.

"In addition to the Australian market, we see strong opportunities for growth offshore, particularly in the US and Europe, and believe Greg's specialist infrastructure knowledge, including sectors and companies, and his track record working with global investors make him ideal for this next phase in our business," Maple-Brown said.

Read more: Greg StarkAndrew Maple-Brown
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Boutique expands investment team
Maple-Brown Abbott fund gets ratings tick
Maple-Brown Abbott global infra fund added to platforms

Editor's Choice

Maple-Brown Abbott names investment director

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
Greg Stark has been appointed to the newly created role of investment director for the manager's global listed infrastructure business.

ASIC issues stop orders on Holon funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
ASIC has placed interim stop orders on Holon's unlisted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin funds due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs) just months after their launch.

Government to boost paid parental leave

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:39AM
The federal government plans to extend the Commonwealth paid parental leave scheme to six months come 2026.

Magellan makes investment leadership changes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:32AM
Magellan Financial Group chief executive David George has officially taken on the additional role of chief investment officer, and a deputy chief investment officer has been appointed.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.