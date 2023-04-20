Mantis to distribute Isola Fullerton fund

Mantis Funds (Mantis) and Hong-Kong based Isola Capital (Isola) are bringing the Isola Fullerton Global Private Alpha Fund to Australia.

The fund, which is sub-advised by Fullerton Fund Management (Fullerton), provides a diversified portfolio of global private equity, venture capital and private credit strategies.

"There is strong and growing interest from private clients and their advisors in alternative investments," Mantis Funds partner and head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"However, accessing the best private alternative fund managers globally has been challenging."

Prohibitive minimum investment sizes, key vintage and strategy scarcity and even administrative challenges around managing multiple capital call processes have meant that all but the largest institutions in Australia are locked out of the space, Hatfield said.

"We are privileged to be working with Isola Capital and Fullerton Fund Management to bring their market leading fund-of-funds capability to our clients," he said.

Isola Capital chief executive Anthony Chan said against a volatile macroeconomic backdrop the return premium to patient investors has never been higher.

"Private markets can balance portfolio volatility while delivering alpha and balancing potential risk in a less correlated way than traditional asset classes," he said.

"In building private market exposure, we believe it is critical that investors construct a diversified portfolio across strategies and vintages of best-in-class fund managers. Even for large institutions, accessing the top tier of investment managers can be challenging."

"We are delighted to partner with Mantis to bring our capability to the Australian market."