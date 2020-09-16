Managed funds recover FUM losses

Wholesale and retail managed funds have recovered almost half of the pandemic-induced losses incurred during the March quarter, new research from Plan For Life shows.

Both wholesale and retail managed funds ended the 2019/20 financial year down 4.6% to $1.139 billion and $906 billion respectively.

Retail managed funds increased FUM by 5.9% or $50.2 billion while wholesale funds grew by $50.4 billion over the quarter which made up for nearly half the losses from March.

Plan For Life analysis said: "[Markets] have since improved further with in particular the US markets back in record territory but remain volatile; Australian markets are less bullish and it would be fair to say looking forward generally there is pervading air of uncertainty."

The retail funds that experienced significant increases were IOOF at 85.3%, Netwealth at 33.9% and HUB24 at 33.7%.

Interestingly, the lowest increases were experienced by the top four by FUM including BT at -5.8%, Commonwealth/Colonial First State at -10.5%, AMP at -14.8% and NAB/MLC at -7.7%.

IOOF's increase is attributed to its takeover of ANZ's retail funds whereas AMP's decrease was impacted by the sale of its life insurance business to Resolution Life.

Gross inflows for the year to June 2020 were $192.2 billion, up 6.9% from the previous 12 months.

While wholesale funds declined 2.2% over the year to June, Challenger led in terms of growth at 25.7% followed by BlackRock at 16.5% and Vanguard at 6.4%.

The rest of the leading wholesale managers suffered lower results with NAB/MLC at -20.6%, Pendal at -8.9%, Victorian Funds at -7.6% and AMP at -5.9%.

Gross inflows for the wholesale funds of the 2019/20 financial year fell 7.7% to $258 billion.