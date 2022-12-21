Newspaper icon
Managed accounts dominated by SMAs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 DEC 2022   11:34AM

According to Rainmaker data, separately managed accounts' (SMA) footprint in the managed account sector has risen dramatically in two years.

SMAs funds under advice (FUA) in the past two years increased 151%.

Meanwhile, managed discretionary accounts (MDAs) increased by 44% over the same period.

SMAs three to one growth ratio has caused its segment share to jump from 36% to 52%.

Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said the explosion in the use of SMAs was first seen in the second half of 2020, and the growth rate is widening.

"Managed account separately managed portfolios are growing more rapidly because they are easier for financial advisers and investment managers to work with than managed discretionary accounts which can require special extra licensing," Dunnin explained

"SMAs are also more scalable and easier to explain to investor clients, meaning they can engage with them more easily."

"Explosive growth in managed accounts combined with sustained financial adviser market compression suggests this trend of SMA dominance will continue."

A Rainmaker Information statement said the rapid growth of SMAs is fuelling the rise of managed accounts holistically as an investment vehicle.

SMAs are now on track to become the preferred type of investment platform in Australia, it said.

Managed accounts FUA reached $163 billion as of 30 June 2022.

Managed account FUA has grown 46% per annum over the past five years, non-managed account platforms have grown only 1% per annum.

"Managed accounts are the main non-superannuation wrap investment vehicle, their growth means they have subsumed this sector, now being 85% of it. They are also the only segment of the platform market showing long-run growth," Dunnin commented.

"Managed accounts are growing rapidly while other platform segments such as regular retail personal and corporate superannuation and retirement platforms are being constrained by the widespread disruption and heightened competition that the platform market is experiencing."

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

BGL names new chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BGL Corporate Solutions has promoted Daniel Tramontana to chief executive.

SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
SS&C Technologies has secured Mine Super as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

