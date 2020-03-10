NEWS
Investment
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAR 2020   12:19PM

The world's most influential asset managers have adopted a substandard approach to responsible investment, according to a new report.

ShareAction, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making investment a force for good, has ranked the world's asset managers for their approaches to responsible investment, finding most of the world's biggest players aren't meeting expected standards across responsible investment governance, climate change, human rights and biodiversity.

According to ShareAction's Asset Owners Disclosure Project, more than 60% of the total assets under management - around USD$36 trillion - in its report are managed by firms who scored poorly in its assessment of their approach to responsible investment.

The list of asset managers with "particularly poor ESG performance" include the world's six largest managers, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors, Fidelity Investments, Capital Group, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Just one Australian asset manager made the list, the $368 billion Macquarie Asset Management. The firm ranked 55th among the 75 asset managers on the list, scoring a D.

While the report highlights ShareAction's disappointment in the global asset management community, it celebrates the success of asset managers who the organisation believes are leading the way among their peers.

Robeco, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Legal & General Investment Management, APG and Aviva all earned themselves ratings of A in the 2020 survey. Robeco topped the list, with chief executive Gilbert Van Hassel pointing to the firm's recognition of the importance of sustainable investing decades before it became popular.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a sector leader in ShareAction's assessment. Our place at the top of the leaderboard reflects our longstanding history in this field, and our commitment to driving positive change through rigorous stewardship and focus on ESG integration," Van Hassel said.

"Robeco already saw the potential of including sustainability as a way to add value for our clients in the 1990s, and this ranking reflects our rich heritage and long-term expertise in this field."

Van Hassel said expertise in sustainability "is not something you can build overnight" but noted it was important that other asset managers were joining in.

"We won't be able to solve big problems like climate change on our own. However, it is equally important that statements in the public domain are backed up by actions and concrete initiatives," he said.

"This report provides insightful information as to which asset managers are putting their money where their mouth is."

ShareAction senior analyst Felix Nagrawala said the 2020 edition of the study was the organisation's "most ambitious" yet, and revealed which asset managers walked the talk on ESG issues among.

"While many in the industry are eager to promote their ESG credentials, our analysis clearly indicates that few of the world's largest asset managers can lay claim to having a truly sustainable approach across all their investments," Nagrawala said.

"Our results show that some asset managers, including Robeco which ranks first, are showing real leadership and are a positive exception. We hope that Robeco's approach and scores serve as a good example for the sector, and that other asset managers follow suit."

Read more: RobecoShareActionESGBlackRockBNP Paribas Asset ManagementMacquarie Asset ManagementMacquarieState Street Global AdvisorsVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
