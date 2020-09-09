Mainstream expands private equity offering

Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mainstream said it brought its US private equity solution to Asia-Pacific, to allow general partners to benefit from one complete system for accounting, CRM, investment and a configurable limited partner (LP) investor portal.

The group signed Korea Development Bank Asia (KDBA) as its first APAC based client to be administered on Allvue (formerly AltaReturn).

Mainstream said it will administer KDBA's Cayman fund in Hong Kong, with scope to extend the solution to other clients in the region.

Mainstream head of fund services, Hong Kong, Amber Lo said: "We are seeing increased demand for outsourced fund services from private equity, venture capital and real estate funds as a result of increasingly complex regulation, operational compliance and LP demands for better fund governance.

"For most private equity managers, the cost of buying and building in-house technology and operations is prohibitive. Our combined solution can handle the most complex fund structures and partnership accounting requirements."

Mainstream administers $7.8 billion of private funds in Asia-Pacific in addition to its private equity business in the US, which has doubled its funds under administration in private equity over the past twelve months, to $10.8 billion as at 30 June 2020.

Funds in Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore can now access the same cloud-based complete back office solution used by Mainstream's US clients, combining detailed financial statement reporting, a multicurrency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities, integrated CRM, and a robust LP portal integrated in one complete system.

Lo said Mainstream's investor portal includes all ILPA standard reporting and a robust platform with drill down capabilities included.

"This gives transparency to LPs who increasingly want to work with general partners that focus on investment decisions and leave their back-office operations to third party experts, like Mainstream," Lo said.