Magellan targets $100bn in five years

Outlining his plans to restore Magellan's sheen, chief executive David George hopes to double its funds under management by 2027 by diversifying its capabilities and strengthening its UK and Europe operations.

Speaking at the Magellan annual general meeting, George acknowledged Magellan's poor investment performance and said there are several opportunities within its three core investment capabilities it will focus on for near term growth. These are its Core Series format, the energy transition and small cap Aussie equities.

He also added that it will grow beyond these capabilities.

"We will be looking for opportunities to invest in experienced, quality teams and capabilities in equities and we believe we can replicate the integration success of Airlie," he said.

He also said the group will look toward areas like private markets for investment opportunities, adding that it will be disciplined in its approach.

This will help diversify the business, making it less reliant on global equities, George said.

"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years. This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value," he said.

The group has a strong balance sheet and capacity to execute this, he added.

In terms of actual business growth, he said the distribution teams in Europe and the US will be expanded. He will also look to implement a long-term incentive plan that aligns to the five-year strategy for business success.

Reaching $100 billion in FUM in five years will mean doubling its current FUM, which stood at $50.9 billion at September end. It has consistently dwindled over the past year, while the Magellan share price has also fallen. At its height in 2020, it traded at near $65. Today, it trades at just over $10.

Meanwhile, Magellan also confirmed it has appointed the former chief investment officer of equities at First Sentier Investors as Magellan Asset Management's new deputy chair.

David Dixon will take on the position, effective November 1, with the fund manager saying it intends to appoint Dixon to the group's board as a non-executive director as well.

Dixon led the equities investment function at First Sentier, previously Colonial First State Global Asset Management, from 2013 to 2020. Prior to that, he was the global chief investment officer for a decade.

He has also previously served as head of equities and chief investment officer at IAG and held several investment roles with Westpac. Dixon also currently sits on the investment committee of Aware Super, a role he's held since early 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Magellan chair Robert Fraser said: "The board welcomes David's extensive experience as a senior investment leader, and company and trustee director."

"His deep investment experience will be invaluable to the Magellan group, and we look forward to his contribution for the benefit of our clients."

Dixon also commented, saying it's a great pleasure to be joining the subsidiary's board and that he looks forward to working with its other directors "as we focus on the future."

Correction: A previous version of this article mistakenly stated that David Dixon was appointed deputy chair of Magellan Financial Group. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion caused.