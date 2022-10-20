Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Magellan targets $100bn in five years

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:31PM

Outlining his plans to restore Magellan's sheen, chief executive David George hopes to double its funds under management by 2027 by diversifying its capabilities and strengthening its UK and Europe operations.

Speaking at the Magellan annual general meeting, George acknowledged Magellan's poor investment performance and said there are several opportunities within its three core investment capabilities it will focus on for near term growth. These are its Core Series format, the energy transition and small cap Aussie equities.

He also added that it will grow beyond these capabilities.

"We will be looking for opportunities to invest in experienced, quality teams and capabilities in equities and we believe we can replicate the integration success of Airlie," he said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

He also said the group will look toward areas like private markets for investment opportunities, adding that it will be disciplined in its approach.

This will help diversify the business, making it less reliant on global equities, George said.

"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years. This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value," he said.

The group has a strong balance sheet and capacity to execute this, he added.

In terms of actual business growth, he said the distribution teams in Europe and the US will be expanded. He will also look to implement a long-term incentive plan that aligns to the five-year strategy for business success.

Reaching $100 billion in FUM in five years will mean doubling its current FUM, which stood at $50.9 billion at September end. It has consistently dwindled over the past year, while the Magellan share price has also fallen. At its height in 2020, it traded at near $65. Today, it trades at just over $10.

Meanwhile, Magellan also confirmed it has appointed the former chief investment officer of equities at First Sentier Investors as Magellan Asset Management's new deputy chair.

David Dixon will take on the position, effective November 1, with the fund manager saying it intends to appoint Dixon to the group's board as a non-executive director as well.

Dixon led the equities investment function at First Sentier, previously Colonial First State Global Asset Management, from 2013 to 2020. Prior to that, he was the global chief investment officer for a decade.

He has also previously served as head of equities and chief investment officer at IAG and held several investment roles with Westpac. Dixon also currently sits on the investment committee of Aware Super, a role he's held since early 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Magellan chair Robert Fraser said: "The board welcomes David's extensive experience as a senior investment leader, and company and trustee director."

"His deep investment experience will be invaluable to the Magellan group, and we look forward to his contribution for the benefit of our clients."

Dixon also commented, saying it's a great pleasure to be joining the subsidiary's board and that he looks forward to working with its other directors "as we focus on the future."

Correction: A previous version of this article mistakenly stated that David Dixon was appointed deputy chair of Magellan Financial Group. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion caused.

Read more: MagellanDavid GeorgeDavid Dixon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution
Worst performing super funds named
Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows
Karen Phin retires from Magellan board
Magellan makes investment leadership changes
Magellan FUM outflows continue
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Magellan reports NPAT, FUM slide
Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners
Magellan FUM decline continues but eases

Editor's Choice

QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

CHLOE WALKER
According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

Challenger offloads banking business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.