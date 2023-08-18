Magellan reverts to old leadership model

Magellan reverts to old leadership modelBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 18 AUG 2023 12:37PM
Read more: Magellan Financial Group, Hamish McLennan, Andrew Formica, David George, Gerald Stack, Brett Cairns, Deborah Page
Magellan Financial Group has again overhauled its executive ranks and board, in a move that will see it revert to an old model affecting the roles of chief executive and chief investment officer.
Effective today, the group's chief executive and chief investment officer David George is no longer chief investment officer but retains the top job and the title of managing director.
Gerald Stack, who was deputy chief investment officer, is now head of investments.
As a result of structural improvements in the investment team, the board said the firm will "revert the investment team leadership to its former 'business as usual' structure".
"Magellan has enhanced its investment frameworks which are leading to improved outcomes across decision-making, portfolio construction and risk management. We are pleased with the benefits we have seen from these changes, particularly across our Global Equities Strategy," he said.
"Our focus remains on sustained performance. Gerald has been key in implementing these structural changes and is expertly positioned to lead Magellan's investment function."
George assumed the role of chief executive on 19 July 2022, hailing from the Future Fund where he was the deputy chief investment officer for public markets. Three months later, he took on additional duties as chief investment officer.
Stack stepped up to become deputy chief investment officer.
The changes were introduced as Magellan went into damage control, sparked by losing a massive mandate in late 2021 that led to more investors fleeing and key people such as Brett Cairns leaving.
Meanwhile, Andrew Formica has been appointed non-executive chair, taking over from Hamish McLennan, who becomes deputy chair and non-executive director.
Deborah Page joins as a non-executive director on October 3. She also takes on the role of chair of the audit and risk committee.
"Despite challenges over the recent past, we have kept a talented team together, improved investment structures and begun to stabilise FUM. There is more work to do, and the board remains focused on improving shareholder outcomes as we enter a new phase for Magellan," McLennan said.
McLennan added that Formica is "expertly positioned to take the reins and lead Magellan's growth agenda".
"He has run global funds management businesses, has an outstanding track-record of building funds under management and understands the importance of fostering a strong culture. I look forward to supporting him in my new capacity as deputy chair," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Magellan reverts to old leadership model
Danish pension fund hands $500m to QIC
State Super equities lead exits
Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD