Magellan reverts to old leadership model

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 AUG 2023   12:37PM

Magellan Financial Group has again overhauled its executive ranks and board, in a move that will see it revert to an old model affecting the roles of chief executive and chief investment officer.

Effective today, the group's chief executive and chief investment officer David George is no longer chief investment officer but retains the top job and the title of managing director.

Gerald Stack, who was deputy chief investment officer, is now head of investments.

As a result of structural improvements in the investment team, the board said the firm will "revert the investment team leadership to its former 'business as usual' structure".

"Magellan has enhanced its investment frameworks which are leading to improved outcomes across decision-making, portfolio construction and risk management. We are pleased with the benefits we have seen from these changes, particularly across our Global Equities Strategy," he said.

"Our focus remains on sustained performance. Gerald has been key in implementing these structural changes and is expertly positioned to lead Magellan's investment function."

George assumed the role of chief executive on 19 July 2022, hailing from the Future Fund where he was the deputy chief investment officer for public markets. Three months later, he took on additional duties as chief investment officer.

Stack stepped up to become deputy chief investment officer.

The changes were introduced as Magellan went into damage control, sparked by losing a massive mandate in late 2021 that led to more investors fleeing and key people such as Brett Cairns leaving.

Meanwhile, Andrew Formica has been appointed non-executive chair, taking over from Hamish McLennan, who becomes deputy chair and non-executive director.

Deborah Page joins as a non-executive director on October 3. She also takes on the role of chair of the audit and risk committee.

"Despite challenges over the recent past, we have kept a talented team together, improved investment structures and begun to stabilise FUM. There is more work to do, and the board remains focused on improving shareholder outcomes as we enter a new phase for Magellan," McLennan said.

McLennan added that Formica is "expertly positioned to take the reins and lead Magellan's growth agenda".

"He has run global funds management businesses, has an outstanding track-record of building funds under management and understands the importance of fostering a strong culture. I look forward to supporting him in my new capacity as deputy chair," he said.

Read more: Magellan Financial GroupHamish McLennanAndrew FormicaDavid GeorgeGerald StackBrett CairnsDeborah Page
