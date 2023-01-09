Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

In addition to the net outflows, Magellan also experienced a $4.9 billion decrease in funds under management (FUM) from the previous month.

Magellan's retail FUM fell from $20.6 billion to $18.9 billion and its institutional FUM dropped from $29.6 billion to $26.4 billion.

Magellan's global equities FUM fell from $24.6 to $20.6 billion, infrastructure equities from $16.8 billion to 16.2 billion and Australian equities from $8.8 billion to $8.5 billion.

In an ASX announcement, Magellan said it will pay distributions (net of reinvestment) of approximately $0.3 billion in January. This figure will be reflected in the funds' FUM and performance fee update for next month.

Magellan also said that performance fees for the six months ended 31 December 2022 are not meaningful.

"Performance fees (if any) may fluctuate significantly form period to period," the fund commented.

For the six months ended 31 December 2022, Magellan's average FUM was $53.8 billion, a significant drop compared to the $112.7 billion for the same period in the previous year.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Magellan chief executive David George is aiming to double the funds FUM by 2027, despite the fund's ongoing poor investment performance.

"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years," George said.

"This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value."

Financial Standard contacted Magellan for comment regarding it's declining FUM and plans to improve its financial performance, but the company declined to comment.