Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   12:23PM

Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

In addition to the net outflows, Magellan also experienced a $4.9 billion decrease in funds under management (FUM) from the previous month.

Magellan's retail FUM fell from $20.6 billion to $18.9 billion and its institutional FUM dropped from $29.6 billion to $26.4 billion.

Magellan's global equities FUM fell from $24.6 to $20.6 billion, infrastructure equities from $16.8 billion to 16.2 billion and Australian equities from $8.8 billion to $8.5 billion.

In an ASX announcement, Magellan said it will pay distributions (net of reinvestment) of approximately $0.3 billion in January. This figure will be reflected in the funds' FUM and performance fee update for next month.

Magellan also said that performance fees for the six months ended 31 December 2022 are not meaningful.

"Performance fees (if any) may fluctuate significantly form period to period," the fund commented.

For the six months ended 31 December 2022, Magellan's average FUM was $53.8 billion, a significant drop compared to the $112.7 billion for the same period in the previous year.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Magellan chief executive David George is aiming to double the funds FUM by 2027, despite the fund's ongoing poor investment performance.

"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years," George said.

"This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value."

Financial Standard contacted Magellan for comment regarding it's declining FUM and plans to improve its financial performance, but the company declined to comment.

Read more: MagellanFinancial StandardPerformance feesDavid GeorgeASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What you read in 2022
Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger
Equity Trustees wins ClearLife mandate
Apollo increases Challenger stake
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
Former Statewide Super executives charged
Pinnacle's performance fee revenue could plummet
JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs
BT head joins Colonial First State
Super funds complete mergers

Editor's Choice

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.