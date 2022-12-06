Magellan FUM back at $50bnBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022 12:07PM
Read more: FUM, Magellan Financial Group
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.
Magellan has reported that as of November 30 its FUM sat at $50.2 billion down from $51.0 last month.
The drop was attributed to a loss of $2.5 billion in net outflows throughout the month, comprised of net retail outflows of $0.6 billion and net institutional outflows of $1.9 billion.
Its retail FUM now sits at $20.6 billion while institutional is $29.6 billion. Global equities accounts for $24.6 billion, Australian equities for $8.8 billion, and infrastructure equities for $16.8 billion.
Following the announcement, Magellan's share price took a 3.5% hit, dipping to a low of $9.17 this morning from $9.52 market close yesterday. At the time of writing, the price had increased to $9.48.
Magellan's performance started to decline last year.
In October 2021 it reported FUM was $114 billion, but come January 2022 it had dropped to $93 billion.
Over the year the decline has continued; it went from having $57.6 billion in FUM at the end of August to $50.9 billion at September end.
October proved kinder and saw FUM increase slightly to $51 billion, however the growth was short lived.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis|
Qualitas promotes to newly created role|
ASIC launches civil action against American Express|
Magellan FUM back at $50bn|
|Sponsored by
What does ESG mean for private credit?
The impact of ESG on investor and manager behavior has changed the way we look at the world. Discover what ESG means for private credit.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD