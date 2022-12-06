Magellan FUM back at $50bn

Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Magellan has reported that as of November 30 its FUM sat at $50.2 billion down from $51.0 last month.

The drop was attributed to a loss of $2.5 billion in net outflows throughout the month, comprised of net retail outflows of $0.6 billion and net institutional outflows of $1.9 billion.

Its retail FUM now sits at $20.6 billion while institutional is $29.6 billion. Global equities accounts for $24.6 billion, Australian equities for $8.8 billion, and infrastructure equities for $16.8 billion.

Following the announcement, Magellan's share price took a 3.5% hit, dipping to a low of $9.17 this morning from $9.52 market close yesterday. At the time of writing, the price had increased to $9.48.

Magellan's performance started to decline last year.

In October 2021 it reported FUM was $114 billion, but come January 2022 it had dropped to $93 billion.

Over the year the decline has continued; it went from having $57.6 billion in FUM at the end of August to $50.9 billion at September end.

October proved kinder and saw FUM increase slightly to $51 billion, however the growth was short lived.