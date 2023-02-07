Macquarie profits boosted by commodities

Macquarie Group has attributed strong FY23 earnings to varied market conditions and diversity in its activities.

Reporting to the ASIX, the group said net profit after tax (NPAT) for the three months to 31 December 2022 (3Q23) was "slightly" up on the same nine months a year earlier, a period it said included a "record" December quarter.

The group highlighted its commodities business and said FY23 YTD net profit contribution was "substantially" up on the prior year.

"Mainly due to exceptionally strong results in commodities including gas and power contributions across all regions in commodities and global markets (CGM) partially offset by a lower level of realisations and lower fee and commission income in Macquarie Capital," it highlighted.

It added that CGM also saw solid contribution from client risk management, market access and financing activity across the financial market's businesses including fixed income, foreign exchange, credit, futures and equities.

It further reported that Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Banking and Financial Services (BFS) combined net profit contribution was substantially down on the prior corresponding period.

"This was partially offset by continued growth in BFS - FY23 YTD net profit contribution significantly down on FY22 YTD primarily due to larger green energy sector asset realisations in MAM in the prior corresponding period."

Macquarie explained the dip was partially offset by continued growth in BFS.

Macquarie Group managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake provided an overview of business activity during 3Q23.

"MAM had assets under management (AUM) of $797.8 billion at 31 December 2022, broadly in line with 30 September 2022," she said.

"In the quarter, public investments AUM fell 1% to $513.5 billion, driven by foreign exchange movements and net flows, partially offset by positive market movements."

Wikramanayake added private markets AUM rose by 3% to $284.3 billion, driven by fund investments and increased asset valuations.

"At 31 December 2022, private markets had equity under management of $193.1 billion," she said.

"BFS had total deposits of $125.7 billion at 31 December 2022, up 8% on 30 September 2022."

The group provided an outlook on capital and said transaction activity is expected to be substantially down on a record FY22, with market conditions weakening in the financial year ending 31 March 2023 (FY23).

Investment-related income is expected to be broadly in line with FY22 with increased revenue from growth in the principal finance credit portfolio, offset by lower revenue from asset realisations.

It said no material realisations are expected in the March 2023 quarter (4Q23) and from a corporate perspective, the FY23 compensation ratio and effective tax rate are expected to be within the range of historical levels.

"We continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment," it concluded.