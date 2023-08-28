MA Financial strengthens lending business

MA Financial Group has reported strong growth in its private credit book, rising 59% to $564 million, with joint chief executive Chris Wyke saying the group's focus on the asset class is paying off.

This, the group said was driven by the accelerating growth of its residential mortgage lender, MA Money.

While revenue for the year dropped to $128.3 million, the 22% growth in group recurring revenue was significant, MA Financial said.

'We are very pleased with the underlying momentum in the business," MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said.

Biggins credits these flows to the group's products, which "do what they're meant to do and are suited to the market."

"We produce a lot of income products for what is an aging population of retirees and in the volatile equity market that's really resonating with our client base," he says.

"For example, that's what we think about private credit, which is really capturing a lot of the flows at the moment."

Wyke added while it's taken some time for the market to open up to the idea of private credit, the group's continued focus on the asset class has certainly paid off.

"Five or six years ago, I did a roadshow around Australia with our domestic distribution team titled 'What is private credit?' as back then we saw that the aging demographic was coming through and people's portfolios didn't have a big allocation to private credit," he reflects.

"Back then, everyone thought the model portfolio was equities and corporate bonds, and often fixed rate corporate bonds, when really, there was this whole world of private credit out there."

With interest rates rising, Wyke said, equities and fixed rate corporate bonds have been hit hard.

Meanwhile, private credit - which can be structured on a variable rate basis - has been a standout performer.

"So that continued education and work that we do with advisers and planning groups got momentum behind it five years ago, and our track record has performed throughout that market volatility, which I think has been hugely beneficial in demonstrating the appeal of the asset class and the importance of a track record behind running private credit," Wyke said.

With rates rising and returns going up, now when people are getting monthly distributions, they're paying anywhere between 8-10% yields, which is higher than they were used to getting in the bank in post financial-crisis, Wyke added.

"When they look at that asset liability matching, that's a really nice stream of income to have... So as an asset class, private credit has proven itself through this period of volatility and it's here to stay."

Of the $3.3 billion of credit MA manages, it has $20 million in consumer unsecured credit, or personal lending.

Wyke said MA doesn't take mezzanine financing positions in either real estate construction or real estate, rather, opts to be the whole loan.

"We don't have conviction at this point in the cycle on consumer unsecured, as we don't know whether we will have hard landing or soft landing over the course of next year," he said.

According to Wyke, the most important things to consider when dealing with credit is good structure and security.

"... We are very cautious on the mezzanine funding in real estate and in real estate construction at the mezzanine and personal unsecured level," he said.

"We do all of the underwriting and we're not outsourcing that to anyone else, so we very much have ownership of the process in managing and originating the loans."