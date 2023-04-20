MA Financial buys marinas, launches fund

The $225 million purchase of d'Albora marina off Balmain Corporation (Balmain) has seeded a new fund for MA Financial, the MA Marina Fund.

d'Albora is Australia's largest marina network consisting of 10 marinas located across Australia's eastern seaboard. Collectively, the marinas can accommodate more than 2700 vessels and are supported by a range of marine services, leisure, and tourist businesses on site.

As a cornerstone investor, Balmain will participate in the fund with an initial interest of 30%.

MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the acquisition of the marina portfolio is a natural fit for the firm which already has significant investment and operational capability in retail, hospitality, and other alternative real estate assets.

"We are excited to enter the marina sector and welcome this alternate asset investment class to our real estate portfolio," he said.

Biggins added the firm sees a clear investment opportunity for marinas moving forward.

"Marinas have characteristics and benefits that set them apart from traditional real estate investments," he said.

"They are defensive, cash generative businesses with approximately 90% of revenues relating to boat storage, property rental and boat maintenance which are of a recurring nature."

The fundamentals and outlook for Australia's marina market is extremely positive, he said.

"The number of boat registrations on the east coast continue to grow, particularly among larger boats, outpacing the supply of new marina berths which is limited by a strict regulatory environment and approval requirements as well as the lack of available and suitably located development land and seabed," Biggins said.

"It's clear that this supply-demand dynamic will continue to drive strong revenue and earnings for marina operators.

"We're delighted to be able to expand the breadth of real estate investment opportunities available to new and existing clients of MA Financial."