Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

MA Financial buys marinas, launches fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 20 APR 2023   12:32PM

The $225 million purchase of d'Albora marina off Balmain Corporation (Balmain) has seeded a new fund for MA Financial, the MA Marina Fund.

d'Albora is Australia's largest marina network consisting of 10 marinas located across Australia's eastern seaboard. Collectively, the marinas can accommodate more than 2700 vessels and are supported by a range of marine services, leisure, and tourist businesses on site.

As a cornerstone investor, Balmain will participate in the fund with an initial interest of 30%.

MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the acquisition of the marina portfolio is a natural fit for the firm which already has significant investment and operational capability in retail, hospitality, and other alternative real estate assets.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

"We are excited to enter the marina sector and welcome this alternate asset investment class to our real estate portfolio," he said.

Biggins added the firm sees a clear investment opportunity for marinas moving forward.

"Marinas have characteristics and benefits that set them apart from traditional real estate investments," he said.

"They are defensive, cash generative businesses with approximately 90% of revenues relating to boat storage, property rental and boat maintenance which are of a recurring nature."

The fundamentals and outlook for Australia's marina market is extremely positive, he said.

"The number of boat registrations on the east coast continue to grow, particularly among larger boats, outpacing the supply of new marina berths which is limited by a strict regulatory environment and approval requirements as well as the lack of available and suitably located development land and seabed," Biggins said.

"It's clear that this supply-demand dynamic will continue to drive strong revenue and earnings for marina operators.

"We're delighted to be able to expand the breadth of real estate investment opportunities available to new and existing clients of MA Financial."

Read more: MA FinancialBalmain CorporationJulian Biggins
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower
Moelis Australia reports record results
Moelis to create hospitality precinct
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender

Editor's Choice

Search funds beat VC, private equity returns

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Search funds, an investment strategy that sprung from the hallways of two Ivy league universities in the US, have reached Australia, grabbing the attention of investors drawn to the new business model and returns in excess of 30%.

Iress unveils major restructure, new leadership

ANDREW MCKEAN
Following a strategic review aimed at boosting shareholder returns, Iress has overhauled its organisational structure and senior leadership team.

Link Group sells Funds Solutions, settles with FCA

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Link Group has sold the troubled Fund Solutions business and reached a settlement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the Woodford fund issues.

DASH adds to leadership

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Financial planning tech firm DASH has added a chief operating officer and an experienced superannuation specialist, recruiting ANZ's head of wealth customer resolution and the executive general manager of Equity Trustees' super trustee office.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.