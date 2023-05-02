Newspaper icon
MA Financial acquires US credit manager

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   12:22PM

The listed fund manager is entering the US credit market through a buyout of New York asset manager Blue Elephant Capital Management (Blue Elephant).

MA Financial is paying about $7.5 million for Blue Elephant, which was founded in 2013 and manages $275 million in private credit investments through direct loans, asset-backed lending and receivables financing. The Blue Elephant team has been co-investing with MA Financial since early 2021.

MA Financial said the purchase is expected to be earnings neutral in this financial year. It added that the deal complements its existing Global Credit Solutions platform which accounts for more than half of MA Financial's $2.5 billion held in credit.

Coinciding with the purchase, MA Financial will launch the MA Global Private Credit Fund, managed by both investment teams in July. The initial focus for MA Financial will be on the specialty finance market, it said.

Blue Elephant founders J.P. Marra and Ashees Jain will assume the roles of co-head of MA Financial US credit investments, while senior executive Kent MacWilliams will become head of MA Financial US specialty finance. MA Financial is also planning to expand its fund distribution capabilities in the US.

According to MA Financial, the acquisition and fund launch are consistent with its focus on differentiated lending opportunities which are typically asset-backed, with robust structural protections, and have outstanding risk-adjusted return characteristics.

MA Financial joint-chief executive Chris Wyke said the new platform represents a strategically valuable launching pad for MA Financial to build significant scale in the world's largest and deepest credit market.

"There is substantial cultural alignment and shared investment philosophies between the MA Financial and Blue Elephant credit investing teams, which has been validated over the past two years co-investing together," he said.

"We like to start in partnership and empower great people to build businesses in large addressable markets where we have a genuine edge.

"We have a deep investor base with strong demand for specialty credit and believe the combined MA Financial and Blue Elephant credit investing platform will provide investors with a distinctive offering for their portfolios."

Meanwhile, Marra said: "We are very excited to be joining the MA Financial team and are committed to a long-term growth journey with the business."

"Having successfully invested together for some time, we are confident that the combined capabilities and complementary styles of our respective teams will enable us to capitalise on the favourable thematics for credit investing in the US."

Editor's Choice

More misfortune for Magellan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:56PM
Once again, Magellan Financial Group has experienced a drop in its total funds under management (FUM), falling a further $0.5 billion.

Kilter Rural launches $500m agriculture fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:51PM
The Kilter Agriculture Fund is set to launch this month, providing investors access to institutional quality farmland aggregation in the New South Wales Riverina.

HESTA revamps insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
HESTA has renewed its mandate with AIA Australia and, in doing so, made a raft of changes to its insurance offering.

Finfluencer receives jail sentence

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
A finfluencer who used social media to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks was handed jail time and a $40,000 fine.

