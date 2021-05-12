NEWS
Executive Appointments
Lonsec appoints chief executive
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   3:56PM

The ratings house has appointed a new chief executive, after it announced Charlie Haynes's impending departure last month.

Former Xplore Wealth chief executive Michael Wright will now lead Lonsec, after the ASX-listed platform business was bought by HUB24.

Prior to Xplore Wealth, Wright worked in Westpac's BT business.

"Mike's unique blend of leading teams to develop and implement client-oriented growth and service initiatives along with his strong industry relationships and knowledge were exactly the leadership attributes that we were seeking," said Lonsec chair Mark Spiers.

"By continuing to stay close to our clients Lonsec has enjoyed significant growth across all its business units and I am excited to be able to work with the great team at Lonsec to continue to build on this," Wright said.

Wright's appointment comes after Charlie Haynes stepped down after three years on March 5. At the same time, Spiers was appointed the chair, replacing former chair Jeff Bresnahan.

The executive changes follow Generation Development Group buying a 37% stake in Lonsec for about $20.1 million last year.

LonsecCharlie HaynesMark SpiersMichael Wright
