Longevity risk is big super's biggest failure: Podcast

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, KPMG superannuation advisory partner Melinda Howes highlights longevity risk as the primary aspect where Australia's retirement income system falls short.

Expanding on this, she noted that a significant number of trustees have yet to implement solutions or products to assist individuals in mitigating this longevity risk.

"All of that risk is borne by the member," she said.

"It's a complex place and actually a mathematical optimisation for the trustee to work out how much to have in the account-based pension, and how much to have in new offerings and longevity insurance style of products."

After reviewing 15 super fund trustees, collectively representing the superannuation of over five million Australians, ASIC and APRA identified significant shortcomings in the system. The regulators had three overarching observations; a greater emphasis on addressing member needs, the necessity to monitor how members were engaging with retirement income options, and the precise incorporation of strategy into their business plans.

Another factor contributing to the challenge of longevity risk is the limited adoption of innovative retirement income products.

"For over 30 years we've seen these more innovative products, like retirement income products that manage longevity risk, introduced but have failed to get traction," she said.

"Companies that develop those have ended up footing a large bill because their product hasn't been successful and didn't sell or retirees didn't take it up. So, there's a whole lot of barriers to that."

Another obstacle lies in retirees' lack of awareness.

"If you look at the math behind this, which actuaries have been doing for decades, we know it's optimal for someone to put some of their money in some sort of longevity insurance product, such as an annuity, a variable annuity, something like that," she said.

"Because people don't realise that; the products look confusing. If you don't think you're going to live as long as you do, when you look at the cost of these sorts of products, they look really expensive."

However, it's not merely a matter of funds introducing products with longevity insurance, she said.

"As I said, it's a mathematical optimisation. The difficulty is, it's really hard for super funds to get members across the divide from their accumulation fund over into retirement," she said.

"I think there needs to be a focus on making it easier for members to have access to good-quality and cost-effective financial advice, to help them make that decision and get them across into the retirement offering.

"That's going to be really important."