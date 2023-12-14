Local investors continue to flock to ETFs: VanEck

VanEck's latest annual investor survey has found that despite volatility, most Australian investors are set to increase their investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) within the next six months.

Additionally, around 50% of investors intend to boost their ETF allocations within their SMSF portfolio.

Australian shares were the top investment choice for 65% of respondents, with international shares following closely at 50%. Meanwhile, a small minority (14%) have no investment plans for next year.

VanEck noted that these investment trends closely mirror last year's patterns, indicating sustained investor interest, even amid market uncertainty.

The survey also showed a strong preference for the vehicle, with the lion's share favouring them over other options such as actively managed funds and listed investment companies (LICs), which were liked by a negligible sum of respondents.

"This year has further shown the resilience and popularity of ETFs, as well as the decline in actively managed funds," VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said.

"While the economic turbulence of 2023 is likely to continue into 2024, it's clear that investors are still seeking opportunities and are confident in the long-term benefits of investing in ETFs.

"We see the ETF market in Australia reaching $180 billion by the end of 2024."

Technology and healthcare sectors are the most popular sectors for 2024; among different age groups, technology dominated investor preferences, except for Baby Boomers who favour resources.

Conversely, ESG ETFs won't attract investment from 74% of respondents in 2024.

Meanwhile, over 60% of respondents expressed confidence in their investment portfolios over the next one to five years. Looking further ahead confidence increases, with over 80% feeling optimistic about their portfolio's performance beyond five years.