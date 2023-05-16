Liverpool Partners invests in AI

The Sydney-based private equity investor has acquired a majority stake in Australian hyper-automation and artificial intelligence consulting firm Simplyai.

As part of the deal, former Seven Group Holdings group chief operating officer and Accenture Digital managing director James Scott will join Simplyai as its new chair.

Already, he serves as chair of Liverpool's technology portfolio company Siesma.

"I am pleased to be appointed chair to assist Simplyai in achieving its future ambitions," he said.

"The sector is progressing rapidly, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of addressing the challenges of decision intelligence frameworks powering an AI future."

Simplyai chief executive Anthony Scott, who will remain a material shareholder in the business along with the other founder of the business, said he is looking forward to working with Liverpool Partners to grow the business.

"Simplyai solves complex client problems, creating exceptional levels of organizational performance and outcomes in a wide range of sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare and government that collectively employ millions of Australians," Anthony Scott said.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the team at Liverpool Partners who will provide capital and expertise to support our next wave of growth."

While continued organic growth is the group's core focus, Anthony Scott said the new investment will also give Simplyai the financial and strategic capacity it needs to explore acquisitions that can complement its existing footprint.

"We will continue to invest in the Australian technology ecosystem to improve outcomes and intergenerational equity for society," he said.

Liverpool Partners managing partner Brad Lancken said the firm has a strong focus on investments which can help drive positive change.

"We have seen firsthand the value that Simplyai brings within our own existing portfolio companies and believe they will drive material benefits for enterprise customers and the customers they serve," he said.