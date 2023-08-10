Liquidate $250bn Future Fund, says think tank

Given Australia's economic status, the government has been urged to liquidate the $250 billion Future Fund and pay down its $896 billion debt.

According to a paper published by the Centre For Independent Studies, penned by Dimitri Burshtein, the sovereign wealth fund stands as the Commonwealth's tenth largest expenditure, incurring an annual interest cost of $10 billion.

"The $250 billion of capital currently managed by the Future Fund has an opportunity cost, the cost of debt, which is borne by the budget," said Burshtein.

Using the Reserve Bank of Australia's official cash rate of 4.1%, Burshtein said the fund would need to generate 4.1% returns after costs to just break even.

"... and to break even on a cash basis only, this does not account for the investment risks borne by the Future Funds," he highlighted.

As per APRA's assessment, the Future Fund stands as one of the largest institutional investors in the country, occupying second position in terms of assets under management (AUM).

It trails behind AustralianSuper, which holds the top position with AUM totalling $271.75 billion while surpassing the Australian Retirement Trust, which stands at $247.35 billion.

"Much has been said and written about the disproportionate impacts large Australian superannuation funds might have on the governance of Australian businesses. Yet nary is there a word of the ability of the Commonwealth to exercise a similar influence," Burshtein said.

Established in 2006, Future Fund's primary objective was to completely guarantee unfunded superannuation liabilities by 2020, which at the time constituted the most substantial liability on the Commonwealth's financial records.

""The superannuation liabilities for four Commonwealth superannuation schemes were either completely unfunded or only partly funded requiring payments to beneficiaries on a pay-as-you-go basis from the Commonwealth budget," Burshtein said.

"This imposed the cost of financing liabilities accrued in the past onto taxpayers of the day."

Future Fund's initial funding came from both the surplus of the Commonwealth's 2006-2007 budget and the transfer of the remaining assets held by the Commonwealth in the privatised Telstra.

Nevertheless, Burshtein pointed out that Future Fund will be turning 18 next year, and there seems to be no indication that it will fulfil its intended purpose anytime soon.

"When the Future Fund was established, the Commonwealth budget was in surplus and the Commonwealth's net debt position was negative," he said.

"The Commonwealth may have a budget surplus today, as it was earlier this century, but it is currently very far from having a negative net debt position."

Since its inception, Burshtein said, the Future Fund has been given investment mandates beyond its original unfunded superannuation liability purpose.

At present, its management includes overseeing the Medical Research Future Fund, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Land and Sea Future Fund, the Future Drought Fund, the Disaster Ready Fund, and the DisabilityCare Australia Fund.

According to Burshtein, the "children of the Future Fund" operate in a structurally and strategically different manner to the original Future Fund.

"The original Future Fund is designed so that the principal, original capital and net returns will be used for the specific purpose of financing superannuation liabilities," he said.

Nevertheless, the newly incorporated funds are structured in a way that prioritises the overall preservation of the principal, with only the net investment returns being allocated for their designated and specific purposes.

"This results in a different investment risk profile for the children of Future Fund, essentially capital preservation, and is reflected through the investment strategy and capital allocation decisions of the asset managers," he explained.

Should the Albanese administration effectively navigate the passage of its Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) bill, an additional $10 billion might be borrowed on behalf of the Commonwealth, earmarked for management by the Future Fund, Burshtein highlighted.

"The HAFF would also be structured akin to the other children of Future Fund with an objective of capital preservation and use of investment returns only," he said.

"Across seven funds, including HAFF should legislation pass, more than $260 billion of public resources would be managed. Approximately $200 billion for the original Future Fund and $60 billion for the children of Future Fund. This assumes there will be no erosion in the value of funds under management from 31 March 2023," he said.

Burshtein highlighted that the term "sovereign wealth fund" carries a questionable connotation, given that the funds are not amassed through savings but are instead financed through borrowings when considered collectively.

"This makes them more akin to leveraged-investment funds whereby funds are borrowed and invested in expectation, and hope, that net returns exceed the cost of borrowing," he said.

Summing up, Burshtein remarked that the latest budget projected a gross debt of $923 billion for the Commonwealth by 2024 end.

"Assuming a 4.1% interest rate, the opportunity cost of this debt is approximately $38 billion," he explained.

He reinforced that the closure of the Future Fund and the repayment of debt will result in a reduced interest expense within the budget for the Commonwealth.

"Australian citizens will have a much clearer and transparent view as to where public spending is going and the state of the Commonwealth's balance sheet," he said.

"A future without the Future Fund is a more viable one."

Costello shut down the idea and in response said, the asset has earned over $140 billion for the Commonwealth since launching with $60.5 billion.

"If the Fund were wound up the Commonwealth would have no substantial financial assets which would leave its balance sheet exposed totally to debt," he said.

"This is an intergenerational fund for the long-term. Fortunately, people in government were thinking long term two decades ago. The CIS proposal to liquidate the only substantial financial asset of the Commonwealth is the kind of short-term thinking that got Australia into financial problems in the past and will risk the same in the future."