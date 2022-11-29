Link Group appoints chief financial officer

Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation (RSS) business appointed Nicola Scott as its chief financial officer.

Scott will be responsible for leading the finance division of RSS, driving efficiencies in the business to support delivery of services to clients and strong shareholder returns.

Her remit is to manage key financial investments targeted at projects that produce the best efficiency dividends or reinvest into initiatives that deliver exceptional member outcomes.

"This requires a strong finance function embedded within the business teams to ensure a firm understanding of key drivers and an ability to support the RSS business as it assesses opportunities," Link said.

Scott has more than 25 years of experience across finance, consulting and audit, operating in the UK, APAC, and Australia.

Most recently, Scott worked at Pendal Group, re-building the finance function to support business transformation and achieve its strategic growth objectives.

Prior to this Scott held several senior finance management positions within the institutional division of ANZ Bank. She was also involved in large infrastructure projects, the integration of acquired businesses and led the regional implementation of regulatory reform post the GFC across ANZ's Asia Pacific.

Scott has also held roles representing Arthur Anderson in providing audit and consulting services to fund management and banking clients.

On her appointment, Scott said: "I'm passionate about making super, quality financial advice and retirement solutions affordable and accessible to as many individuals and families as possible."

"Link Group plays a key role in delivering on this objective through its leading technology solutions and digital platforms, changing the way people prepare for and live in retirement."

Link Group Retirement and Superannuation Solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said Scott's appointment will introduce streamlined business processes, greater rigour in assessing capital investment opportunities and drive efficiencies using technology, automation and better ways of working.

"This appointment will play a significant role in managing increased regulation and looks to build on our leadership position as we expand into new global markets, creating opportunities to produce stronger returns for shareholders," McGrath said.