Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link Group appoints chief financial officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 29 NOV 2022   12:07PM

Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation (RSS) business appointed Nicola Scott as its chief financial officer.

Scott will be responsible for leading the finance division of RSS, driving efficiencies in the business to support delivery of services to clients and strong shareholder returns.

Her remit is to manage key financial investments targeted at projects that produce the best efficiency dividends or reinvest into initiatives that deliver exceptional member outcomes.

"This requires a strong finance function embedded within the business teams to ensure a firm understanding of key drivers and an ability to support the RSS business as it assesses opportunities," Link said.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Scott has more than 25 years of experience across finance, consulting and audit, operating in the UK, APAC, and Australia.

Most recently, Scott worked at Pendal Group, re-building the finance function to support business transformation and achieve its strategic growth objectives.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Prior to this Scott held several senior finance management positions within the institutional division of ANZ Bank. She was also involved in large infrastructure projects, the integration of acquired businesses and led the regional implementation of regulatory reform post the GFC across ANZ's Asia Pacific.

Scott has also held roles representing Arthur Anderson in providing audit and consulting services to fund management and banking clients.

On her appointment, Scott said: "I'm passionate about making super, quality financial advice and retirement solutions affordable and accessible to as many individuals and families as possible."

"Link Group plays a key role in delivering on this objective through its leading technology solutions and digital platforms, changing the way people prepare for and live in retirement."

Link Group Retirement and Superannuation Solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said Scott's appointment will introduce streamlined business processes, greater rigour in assessing capital investment opportunities and drive efficiencies using technology, automation and better ways of working.

"This appointment will play a significant role in managing increased regulation and looks to build on our leadership position as we expand into new global markets, creating opportunities to produce stronger returns for shareholders," McGrath said.

Read more: Nicola ScottLink Group RetirementDee McGrathPendal Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
Perpetual appoints head of equities
Pendal, Perpetual amend deal terms
Perpetual, Pendal deal on shaky ground
Perpetual knocks back second takeover offer
Pendal reports underlying profit up 17%
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses
Legalsuper launches new member portal

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.