Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAR 2023   11:50AM

Link Group has sold its banking and credit management (BCM) business for cash consideration up to $48 million to Irish firm LC Financial Holdings (LCFH).

The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of the year, subject to the Financial Conduct Authority, the Central Bank of Ireland, and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets approval.

Link Group said its liquidity position remains strong, and the sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

"As part of our simplification strategy, we have today entered into a binding agreement to sell the BCM business," group chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said.

"... We continue to remain focused on our clients and delivering service excellence to them."

Elsewhere, LCFH chief executive Paul Burdell said: "We identified the BCM business and team as being both highly regarded in its sector and complementary to our existing group of companies under LCFH.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We have the desire, skill and determination to help the BCM leadership team to create a best in class, global mortgage and loan servicer."

He added: "BCM has an excellent roster of banking and investor clients in Ireland, UK, Italy and the Netherlands, and we are confident that they will continue to provide an outstanding service."

Editor's Choice

Aware Super restructures investment team

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super restructured its investment team in support of its growth strategy, naming three new asset class leads and hiring from QIC in the process.

Spotlight shines brighter on climate reporting: Expert

KARREN VERGARA
Asset owners must be mindful of increasing regulatory and legislative pressures that will soon sharpen their ability to provide quality and accurate climate disclosure reports, according to an expert.

BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BT Financial Group has been forced to suspend distribution of three of its Advance Asset Management funds for having non-compliant, "broadly drafted" target market determinations (TMDs).

