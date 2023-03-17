Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm

Link Group has sold its banking and credit management (BCM) business for cash consideration up to $48 million to Irish firm LC Financial Holdings (LCFH).

The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of the year, subject to the Financial Conduct Authority, the Central Bank of Ireland, and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets approval.

Link Group said its liquidity position remains strong, and the sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

"As part of our simplification strategy, we have today entered into a binding agreement to sell the BCM business," group chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said.

"... We continue to remain focused on our clients and delivering service excellence to them."

Elsewhere, LCFH chief executive Paul Burdell said: "We identified the BCM business and team as being both highly regarded in its sector and complementary to our existing group of companies under LCFH.

"We have the desire, skill and determination to help the BCM leadership team to create a best in class, global mortgage and loan servicer."

He added: "BCM has an excellent roster of banking and investor clients in Ireland, UK, Italy and the Netherlands, and we are confident that they will continue to provide an outstanding service."